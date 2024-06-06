IKEA has slashed the price of some of its newest launches by 80% – here's what to add to your shopping basket

(Image credit: IKEA)
IKEA’s annual summer sale starts today, Thursday 6th June, offering customers up to 80% off on selected lines. And boy, did they select well as even some of the latest special collections are included.

We love IKEA for its products’ potential to be utilised for one of many creative IKEA hacks going around social media. And also for its budget-friendly prices which have been becoming even more affordable in recent times as IKEA lowered the price of its signature KALLAX shelves this year.

And now, we are about to get even lower price points from IKEA thanks to the retailer’s biggest sale of the year. Running both on IKEA’s website and in its physical stores, the summer sale will last for a month, with the end date set for Sunday 7th July.

IKEA DAJLIEN trolley

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA summer sale 2024

IKEA’s home workout collection named DAJLIEN only came out this January. But some of its aesthetically pleasing yet practical pieces designed to help you exercise at home with ease are in fact included in the IKEA summer sale.

‘With DAJLIEN, we wanted to create smart, beautiful products to inspire and redefine training as a fun, easy and natural everyday activity,’ said Sarah Fager, IKEA designer.

IKEA DAJLIEN collection

(Image credit: IKEA)

The discounted offering includes the star product of the range, the DAJLIEN bamboo bench which triples as a workout bench, a storage solution and a coffee table or even extra seating. Originally selling for £100, the bench is now available at 25% off for £75.

The most heavily discounted product from the line is the DAJLIEN exercise mat, which we love for its unusual yet chic oval shape and on-trend sage green colour. While the original price was rather steep at £55, the 65% discount lowers it to £19 which is a sum we’ll happily pay.

A pink IKEA chest of drawers used as a vanity

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

But it’s not just the IKEA DAJLIEN collection that’s on sale, even though we are obviously very excited about that. Other pieces from the core offering are also included, such as the versatile NATTSVÄRMARE bedding set, which should be everyone’s essential bed linen due to its plain, minimalist design, 100% cotton composition and low price. Now even lower as it went from £20 for a duvet cover and two pillowcases to £12.

And stylish, statement rugs with striped designs are also having a moment in the sale as the vibrant HALVED wool rug is now available for £99, from £169. Or if you prefer an earthy colour palette then the khaki green KANTSTOLPE rug for mere £40 should be to your liking – it’s certainly to ours. And it can be used both indoors and outdoors at that!

That’s our IKEA sale shopping basket. What will you be adding to yours?

