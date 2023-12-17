IKEA's new collection doubles as storage and home workout kit – and it is launching very soon
IKEA has finally created a stylish solution to hiding your home workout kit in plain sight
IKEA has unveiled its innovative DAJLIEN collection of home exercise gear and storage, which is set to launch in January 2024. Just in time for those New Year’s resolutions. And everybody’s favourite budget furniture brand is certainly filling a gap in the market with this one.
It’s not easy to exercise at home, let alone efficiently store your workout accessories like yoga mats or dumbbells. Which we’re sure you’ll know if you’ve ever tried it. That’s why this range of fitness gear that doubles as storage solutions and more is a welcome addition to IKEA’s offering.
The brand was inspired by the common struggle to find space for working out at home and to store or incorporate fitness accessories into our home interiors. Which is why the look and design of every product was thoughtfully considered. And the result is an aesthetically pleasing collection in trendy shades such as sage, dark green, soft pink and IKEA’s signature vibrant yellow.
IKEA unveils new DAJLIEN home workout collectio
It’s no secret that we love an IKEA hack around here. And with the DAJLIEN collection, IKEA managed to hack its own product as most of the 19 pieces are multipurpose.
The one we’re most excited about? That’s undoubtedly the DAJLIEN bench, which can be used as a workout bench for your chest presses and bent-over rows, equipped with a non-slip mat. And when you’re done exercising, it can be repurposed as storage for your gear and a coffee table or sitting bench. With something like this there’s no need for home gyms, you can just turn your living space into one whenever needed. It’s all about smart design.
‘DAJLIEN is all about supporting movement and helping people live more active lives at home,’ says Akanksha Deo, designer at IKEA. ‘We have designed a collection that helps bridge the gap between home and active life, that recognises that training can take many shapes and forms and that you don’t need a lot of space to do a simple workout.’
That’s just what we need.
Other highlights of the offering include ring-shaped weights, which look like decorative items in their own right and are easy to bring along if you ever need to (or want to).
And curved shapes are clearly still in for 2024 as the brand’s brand new exercise mats feature an oval-shaped design. And we’re into it.
But if you’re looking to invest in some effective and more immediate exercise gear storage, there are other things you can look into before January comes around.
‘You could look at racking which is great for everything from hanging up bikes and scooters (and helmets!) to rucksacks and sports bags or yoga mats with a carry handle,’ says Simon Glanville, managing director at A Place for Everything. ‘But you could also consider racking or furniture with hooks and cubby holes in your hallway so your kit is placed perfectly for a quick grab and go.’
Either way, this launch is an original way of tackling home exercising and gear storage, which will hopefully inspire other brands to follow suit.
IKEA DAJLIEN will be available from January 2024.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
