These £15 IKEA terrazzo glass tumblers are top of our editors' shopping list – we predict a sellout

IKEA launches a vibrant new limited edition collection featuring a set of glass tumblers and a carafe that is strikingly similar to an eclectic, artistic trend we love.

The new collection, ÖMSESIDIG, is playful, unique, and sure to rack up interest as decorative pieces to add to the list of home decor trends to watch out for – and we've especially got our eyes on some unique glassware from the range.

Created by a team of nine Latin American creatives from the fields of design, fashion, food, architecture and art, the collection embraces the art of celebration inspired by Latin American culture.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA's terrazzo glass tumbler dupe

We think both the short and tall glass 4-pack and carafe in IKEA's new collection are fairly similar to the eclectic terrazzo look that we love but at a fraction of the price.

Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, loves her Terrazzo Glass Tumbler from Liberty (opens in new tab), but at £26 a piece, it can get pretty pricey. On the other hand, IKEA's version is only £15 but for a pack of 4, giving you more bang for your buck. We also think that the carafe, which is only £8, gives off a similar look to John Lewis' Swirl Stripe Glass Jug (opens in new tab), priced at £22.

Given, it's not exactly terrazzo, however, if you want to bring some colour into your kitchen decor, opting for the IKEA route is a fairly risk-free way to try it out before committing to a more expensive option.

At Ideal Home, we can definitely say we love the look of the terrazzo trend – and it's safe to say that we're not the only ones.

Etsy's (opens in new tab) trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, confirms that 'terrazzo, the staple speckled surface of the seventies, is making its way back into modern homes, adding a fresh, mid-century feel to any space.'

'We’re totally here for it, and it turns out shoppers are, too: Searches for terrazzo trays are up by 25% in the last three months. Today’s terrazzo stretches beyond the familiar flooring and countertop finishes – Etsy sellers are incorporating patterns inspired by the confetti-like composite into ceramics, drinking glasses, and decorative trays.'

(Image credit: IKEA)

The collection will be available to shop in-store and online on the IKEA website (opens in new tab) this April.

Starting from only £3, the collection consists of 31 products, ranging from colourful tableware to decorations, and textiles in statement unique prints.

We'll see you at IKEA.