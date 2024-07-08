I got a preview of the new autumn John Lewis homeware range – these are the buys you're going to want to bookmark now

Last week, John Lewis took over one of the beautiful, historical buildings in central London and turned it into a homeware haven, showcasing the brand’s latest home range that will be launching this autumn. And I was one of the lucky few to get an exclusive first look at the new John Lewis autumn/winter 2024 collection.

This showcase gave the attendees a first glimpse of new (and returning) home decor trends and what our homes might look like this coming autumn and winter. Similarly to my first look of the John Lewis spring/summer 2024 collection, I had some favourites that I think will do particularly well. And I would love to share them with you.

The John Lewis buys to bookmark now before they drop

The one thing that I’m probably most excited about is the brand’s collaboration with Collagerie which John Lewis announced on its Instagram a few days ago and is set to drop on 8th September. So mark your calendars!

John Lewis x Collagerie collaboration

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

If you’re not familiar with Collagerie, it’s an online platform curating some of the best in home decor, fashion and lifestyle products, often curating mood boards based on a particular style or occasion, founded by two former British Vogue fashion directors, Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood.

And since the two founders have a way with bold patterns, you bet their offering is filled with them, focusing specifically on florals and botanical motifs. The collab is set to include 86 pieces across bedding, lighting, tableware, wallpaper and more. And I was particularly taken with the tablescaping set-up, and more specifically the multi-coloured glassware and pattern layering with the tablecloth, placemats and napkins.

Modular sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

I love a modular sofa as it’s one of the best sofa ideas for a small living room – and yes, I currently have a pretty small and narrow living room. Modular sofas are versatile, flexible and also more often than not super stylish. And that goes for this new modular sofa style from John Lewis that I spotted at the preview. And perhaps unsurprisingly enough, it was one of the design team’s top picks.

The sofa is super comfortable and cosy with its boucle finish. And the lines on the backrest make it that little bit more interesting.

Curved coffee table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

Furniture with curved edges and irregular shapes inspired by natural forms and biophilic design are clearly still going to be very much in come this autumn as John Lewis just debuted the coffee table of dreams. The curved design comes with a wooden base with wide legs and a stone table top resembling beige marble. I want it so bad as it’s the perfect narrow living room idea given it’s rather slim but long shape.

Stripes everywhere

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

Thick, deckchair stripes are having a moment right now. And that moment is going to keep going well into this autumn and winter. John Lewis made sure of it with its show-stopping stripy display of lampshades and a coordinating sofa. Armchairs were also available.

But while the larger furniture pieces in bright stripes might be a bit too maximalist for my liking (I am a minimalist after all), the very pretty lampshades, reminiscent of the popular M&S striped lamps, I can get behind.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

The new seating options in boucle did not stop at the modular sofa, oh no. I was struck by the designer look of this chunky-looking boucle armchair (which is super comfy and cosy, might I add). And what I loved even more is that there is a coordinating footstool available, too. So damn cute yet super stylish.

The John Lewis pieces to shop now

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

While the majority of what was shown during the glorious John Lewis preview won’t be available for a couple of months, there are a few pieces that I loved on the day which I also found already sold on the website. And these are my top picks.

John Lewis Anyday Hem Drinks Trolley in Loch Blue £149 at John Lewis The scalloped trend is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon. And I must say, I still deeply enjoy it. Especially when it's as fun as this drinks trolley which will be the perfect companion for all your summer hosting. John Lewis Anyday Drum Coffee Table £199 at John Lewis It seems everyone is struggling with space at the moment (I know I am) as Google Trends recently reported 'coffee table with storage' was a breakout term in search volume. And this John Lewis design with hidden storage is the perfect coffee table idea for small living rooms. John Lewis Anyday Pebble Side Table in Deep Red £39 at John Lewis I've seen this super affordable and extremely versatile side table on the John Lewis website before. But never in real life until the showcase and never in this gorgeous colourway. It will look stunning in stationed next to a sofa or as a bedside table, bringing a pop of colour to the space without overwhelming it thanks to the simple design.

Which one are you looking forward to adding into your home?