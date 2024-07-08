I got a preview of the new autumn John Lewis homeware range – these are the buys you're going to want to bookmark now
These are all the new launches I can't wait to land in store later this year
Last week, John Lewis took over one of the beautiful, historical buildings in central London and turned it into a homeware haven, showcasing the brand’s latest home range that will be launching this autumn. And I was one of the lucky few to get an exclusive first look at the new John Lewis autumn/winter 2024 collection.
This showcase gave the attendees a first glimpse of new (and returning) home decor trends and what our homes might look like this coming autumn and winter. Similarly to my first look of the John Lewis spring/summer 2024 collection, I had some favourites that I think will do particularly well. And I would love to share them with you.
The John Lewis buys to bookmark now before they drop
The one thing that I’m probably most excited about is the brand’s collaboration with Collagerie which John Lewis announced on its Instagram a few days ago and is set to drop on 8th September. So mark your calendars!
John Lewis x Collagerie collaboration
If you’re not familiar with Collagerie, it’s an online platform curating some of the best in home decor, fashion and lifestyle products, often curating mood boards based on a particular style or occasion, founded by two former British Vogue fashion directors, Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood.
And since the two founders have a way with bold patterns, you bet their offering is filled with them, focusing specifically on florals and botanical motifs. The collab is set to include 86 pieces across bedding, lighting, tableware, wallpaper and more. And I was particularly taken with the tablescaping set-up, and more specifically the multi-coloured glassware and pattern layering with the tablecloth, placemats and napkins.
Modular sofa
I love a modular sofa as it’s one of the best sofa ideas for a small living room – and yes, I currently have a pretty small and narrow living room. Modular sofas are versatile, flexible and also more often than not super stylish. And that goes for this new modular sofa style from John Lewis that I spotted at the preview. And perhaps unsurprisingly enough, it was one of the design team’s top picks.
The sofa is super comfortable and cosy with its boucle finish. And the lines on the backrest make it that little bit more interesting.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Curved coffee table
Furniture with curved edges and irregular shapes inspired by natural forms and biophilic design are clearly still going to be very much in come this autumn as John Lewis just debuted the coffee table of dreams. The curved design comes with a wooden base with wide legs and a stone table top resembling beige marble. I want it so bad as it’s the perfect narrow living room idea given it’s rather slim but long shape.
Stripes everywhere
Thick, deckchair stripes are having a moment right now. And that moment is going to keep going well into this autumn and winter. John Lewis made sure of it with its show-stopping stripy display of lampshades and a coordinating sofa. Armchairs were also available.
But while the larger furniture pieces in bright stripes might be a bit too maximalist for my liking (I am a minimalist after all), the very pretty lampshades, reminiscent of the popular M&S striped lamps, I can get behind.
Matching armchair and footstool
The new seating options in boucle did not stop at the modular sofa, oh no. I was struck by the designer look of this chunky-looking boucle armchair (which is super comfy and cosy, might I add). And what I loved even more is that there is a coordinating footstool available, too. So damn cute yet super stylish.
The John Lewis pieces to shop now
While the majority of what was shown during the glorious John Lewis preview won’t be available for a couple of months, there are a few pieces that I loved on the day which I also found already sold on the website. And these are my top picks.
The scalloped trend is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon. And I must say, I still deeply enjoy it. Especially when it's as fun as this drinks trolley which will be the perfect companion for all your summer hosting.
It seems everyone is struggling with space at the moment (I know I am) as Google Trends recently reported 'coffee table with storage' was a breakout term in search volume. And this John Lewis design with hidden storage is the perfect coffee table idea for small living rooms.
I've seen this super affordable and extremely versatile side table on the John Lewis website before. But never in real life until the showcase and never in this gorgeous colourway. It will look stunning in stationed next to a sofa or as a bedside table, bringing a pop of colour to the space without overwhelming it thanks to the simple design.
Which one are you looking forward to adding into your home?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
5 hidden toy storage ideas – how to make tidy up time quick and easy at the end of a busy day
How to store and organise your children’s playful mess for a neat and tidy family home
By Sara Hesikova
-
10 pergola roof ideas to add shade, style, and interest to your garden set-up
Stylish and functional ways to update your garden structure
By Jullia Joson
-
Which blinds are best for blackout? Experts all agree this is the most accessible style for darkening a bedroom
There are so many different styles of blackout blinds so we spoke to the experts to decode with type is best for your home
By Rebecca Knight
-
I tested the Dupray Bloom Air Purifier that doubles up as a planter or accent table - it's as pretty as it is effective
Our Dupray Bloom Air Purifier review tests out this genius design and finds it's a stylish all-rounder
By Jenny McFarlane
-
5 worst places to put a fan, according to experts – and where to position it instead for optimal cooling
The spots to steer clear of and where to put a fan instead
By Jullia Joson
-
Air conditioner vs dehumidifier – experts explain the differences and which is best for cooling your home
Which is the right appliance for your home?
By Jullia Joson
-
I'm an interiors stylist and I can't believe these 9 'so chic' home buys are from Amazon
Check out this roundup of what I'm loving in homeware and bag yourself a bargain
By Laurie Davidson
-
Do thermal curtains keep heat out in the summer? Experts reveal whether these window dressings are worth buying
We asked the pros if thermal curtains are as beneficial in summer as they are in winter
By Sara Hesikova
-
6 desk fans that actually help cool you down and beat the heat this summer
Our top picks to keep cool while you're in office mode
By Jullia Joson
-
Aldi's new £6.99 handheld fan is a must for staying cool on a budget – and it's in stores now
Keep cool without breaking the bank
By Jullia Joson
-
Dunelm’s sell-out wave rug is finally back in stock – it has already taken over some of the most stylish floors on Instagram
It combines not one, but two of this year's biggest trends
By Aimee Greenhalgh