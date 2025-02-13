Jamie Oliver's new tableware collection is beautiful and selling fast – these are the things to shop before they sell out
Featuring on-trend colours galore
Jamie Oliver's new tableware collection is fast becoming a fan favourite of shoppers over at John Lewis. The range, affectionately named 'Big Love' (after the TV chef's signature on-screen sign-off), features wonderfully simple tableware pieces in pastel hues and is flying off the shelves, according to the retailer.
On the collection, which follows his range of the best saucepans into John Lewis, Jamie says 'Ever since I first started creating my cookbooks, I’ve been obsessed with tableware. I’ve also always wanted to design a set that I could use in my books and TV shows, so my new collection, Big Love, was born.'
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, there's one standout piece in Jamie's collection that I think makes the perfect stylish kitchen essential. Here's a look at the standouts from the range.
Whenever I'm cooking, I like to prepare as much like a professional chef as I know how. That involves retrieving, washing and cutting all of my ingredients beforehand as well as lining up seasonings and sauces that are going into any given dish.
This is a job I usually do with the aid of my trusty set of measuring cups. That was until I saw the Pinch-Me Pots from this collection, which come in a neat and stackable set of three. Not only are they the perfect receptacle for all of the fiddly bits of a recipe you need to prepare beforehand but they also double up as serving dishes.
Half-measuring cup and half-dip bowls, these pots are equipped with spouts too, so that you can mix up a sauce for a stir-fry like a dream as easily as you can serve up some custard. The dream!
Perfect for meal prep and hosting, these Pinch-Me pots are my favourite part of the entire collection.
Now my cup system for cooking is looking a little sad in comparison. And there are plenty of other picks from this collection that are making my current tableware picks look a little dull in comparison.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Butter yellow is the KitchenAid colour of the year – this bowl was ahead of the curve.
I am a firm believer in a plate bowl for just about every meal and the handmade look of these is the perfect finishing touch.
Opinion is very much divided on the Ideal Home team as to which piece is best. Rebecca Knight, Deputy Digital Editor, can't look past the glow of the Super Server Stoneware Bowl, saying 'I'm obsessed with the sunny yellow of the pie dish'
'When I saw it in person I couldn't take my eyes of it and have it on my wishlist for my new kitchen I'm moving into. It's one of those items that looks good and is practical to boot.'
Our Content Editor Sara Hesikova on the other hand is sold by the Oval Stoneware Platter (£35.00 at John Lewis). She says 'I'd been searching for a pretty long, oval plate for a while, mainly for special occasions like Christmas to serve anything like a traditional Czech Brioche-style sweet bread or the likes of banana bread.'
'But I couldn't find anything I liked,' she continues. 'So when I first came across Jamie Oliver's pink scalloped oval platter last year, it was love at first sight. It makes anything you put on it look special without doing too much. It's mainly all about the pretty scallops that beautifully frame and elevate even the simplest of foods.'
So, those are our favourites firmly nailed on. Is there a standout buy for you?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
How to make your ceiling more attractive – 7 ways to turn the neglected fifth wall into a beautiful feature
Are you forgetting to decorate your ceiling? You really shouldn't
By Sara Hesikova
-
The underrated IKEA lamp I saw everywhere when I visited Sweden and now can't stop thinking about
The IKEA TÄRNABY is one of those lamps you'll see tucked away in the most stylish homes
By Rebecca Knight
-
The De'Longhi Magnifica is similar to the brand's famous Rivelia machine, but with a better price tag — I tried it to see how the two compare
Cheaper than the Rivelia but similar in terms of features, the Magnifica Plus is a lovely machine to use
By Molly Cleary