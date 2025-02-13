Jamie Oliver's new tableware collection is fast becoming a fan favourite of shoppers over at John Lewis. The range, affectionately named 'Big Love' (after the TV chef's signature on-screen sign-off), features wonderfully simple tableware pieces in pastel hues and is flying off the shelves, according to the retailer.

On the collection, which follows his range of the best saucepans into John Lewis, Jamie says 'Ever since I first started creating my cookbooks, I’ve been obsessed with tableware. I’ve also always wanted to design a set that I could use in my books and TV shows, so my new collection, Big Love, was born.'

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, there's one standout piece in Jamie's collection that I think makes the perfect stylish kitchen essential. Here's a look at the standouts from the range.

(Image credit: Richard Clatworthy)

Whenever I'm cooking, I like to prepare as much like a professional chef as I know how. That involves retrieving, washing and cutting all of my ingredients beforehand as well as lining up seasonings and sauces that are going into any given dish.

This is a job I usually do with the aid of my trusty set of measuring cups. That was until I saw the Pinch-Me Pots from this collection, which come in a neat and stackable set of three. Not only are they the perfect receptacle for all of the fiddly bits of a recipe you need to prepare beforehand but they also double up as serving dishes.

Half-measuring cup and half-dip bowls, these pots are equipped with spouts too, so that you can mix up a sauce for a stir-fry like a dream as easily as you can serve up some custard. The dream!

Jamie Oliver Big Love Nesting Stoneware Pinch-Me Pots, Set of 3, Multi £25.99 at John Lewis Perfect for meal prep and hosting, these Pinch-Me pots are my favourite part of the entire collection.

Now my cup system for cooking is looking a little sad in comparison. And there are plenty of other picks from this collection that are making my current tableware picks look a little dull in comparison.

Opinion is very much divided on the Ideal Home team as to which piece is best. Rebecca Knight, Deputy Digital Editor, can't look past the glow of the Super Server Stoneware Bowl, saying 'I'm obsessed with the sunny yellow of the pie dish'

'When I saw it in person I couldn't take my eyes of it and have it on my wishlist for my new kitchen I'm moving into. It's one of those items that looks good and is practical to boot.'

Our Content Editor Sara Hesikova on the other hand is sold by the Oval Stoneware Platter (£35.00 at John Lewis). She says 'I'd been searching for a pretty long, oval plate for a while, mainly for special occasions like Christmas to serve anything like a traditional Czech Brioche-style sweet bread or the likes of banana bread.'

(Image credit: Richard Clatworthy)

'But I couldn't find anything I liked,' she continues. 'So when I first came across Jamie Oliver's pink scalloped oval platter last year, it was love at first sight. It makes anything you put on it look special without doing too much. It's mainly all about the pretty scallops that beautifully frame and elevate even the simplest of foods.'

So, those are our favourites firmly nailed on. Is there a standout buy for you?