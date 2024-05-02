La Redoute reveals collaboration with Interior Design Masters winner – and it’s a masterclass in kitsch bloomcore

Roisin Quinn was crowned the winner of Interior Design Masters 2024 this week, beating her fellow finalist and runner-up Matt Smithwood. The prize for winning was designing an exclusive collection with furniture and homewares brand La Redoute, which just dropped on the brand’s website. And it’s every bit as bold and colourful as anyone that’s been following the show’s 5th season would expect.

We’ve noticed a tendency towards uplifting and kitsch home decor trends this year as the likes of bright 70s patterns and ‘kitschens’ become prominent. And this collaboration continues this streak, championing a kitsch ‘bloomcore’ look, reminiscent of Lily Allen’s recent take on the trend.

Roisin, who has gone from strength to strength throughout the season, has become known for her use of vibrant colours, floral and botanical patterns. She never shied away from a print, wrapping whole rooms and ceilings in bold wallpapers. You can look forward to all of that and more in the La Redoute x Roisin Quinn collaboration.

(Image credit: La Redoute)

La Redoute Interior Design Masters winner collection

Spanning 20 products starting from just £19 for a scented candle, the range includes everything from wallpaper and window blinds to art prints and cushions, all covered in Roisin’s signature colourful florals with pink being the central colour.

‘Partnering with La Redoute has honestly been a dream come true,’ Roisin said. ‘I’m so grateful for the opportunity to translate my design ethos into a collection that reflects my style and showcase this to a broader audience. The design process with the brand has been an amazing experience, I can’t wait to see the reaction to my first-ever collection - it’s a true pinch me moment.’

(Image credit: La Redoute)

La Redoute is known both for its stylish, on-trend home accessories and sleek furniture designs like the La Redoute Les Ingenieux space-saving collection launched last year. So the brand is the perfect partner for this collaboration.

‘Roisin’s unique aesthetic and passion for design aligns perfectly with La Redoute and we’re thrilled to bring her vision to life through this collection,’ said Sarah Link, marketing director at La Redoute. ‘The fifth season of Interior Design Masters has been a testament to the limitless possibilities of homeware and allowed us to provide a platform to celebrate emerging design talents.’

So if you want to inject your home with a home decor piece blooming with positivity and good vibes, then look no further.