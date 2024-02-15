Lily Allen makes a case for a nostalgic ‘bloomcore’ aesthetic – it’s a childhood classic

Lily Allen is the queen of maximalist interiors, you just need to take one look at her New York home. Now she seems to be giving her maximalist aesthetic a floral twist after showing off her new floral towel in for an Instagram snap in her walk-in closet, and they are a masterclass in the emerging kitsch bloomcore trend.

This take on the floral home decor trend is a nostalgic one as it reminds us of our childhood and teen bedroom aesthetic from the early 2000s, which were filled with ditsy, kitsch floral motifs from the likes of the iconic Cath Kidston.

And while Lily’s D.Porthault Fleurs Des Champs towels are not quite as affordable as Cath Kidston, starting at $175 for a hand towel, that doesn’t mean you can’t take notes and recreate the aesthetic on a budget as this kind of motif will be everywhere this spring.

Lily Allen champions the kitsch ‘bloomcore’ trend

This is not the first time Lily Allen is pioneering a viral trend as her home is also a masterclass in embracing the ‘strawberry girl aesthetic’. Now it’s all about kitsch ‘bloomcore’.

Emerging in the middle of last year, the ‘bloomcore’ trend has been all about celebrating flowers, gardening and bringing the outside in.

‘It goes hand in hand with other popular interior styles like cottagecore which has also continued to grow in popularity over the past year,’ says Marie Goodwin, head designer at Prestigious Textiles.

But this new iteration is much more childhood-inspired, kitsch and fun - after all, kitsch home decor is the trend this year, especially when it comes to the ‘kitschen’.

And according to Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, this new look is the perfect antidote to minimalist styles prevalent in recent years such as the quiet luxury movement.

‘As we move away from sleek, minimalist interiors that dominated the previous decade, there's a growing appreciation for maximalist styles that celebrate colour, pattern, and individuality. Old school kitsch florals offer a perfect antidote to the monotony of minimalism, injecting personality and character into spaces,’ she says.

With the rising popularity of the Y2K looks and styles, it’s no surprise that it finally came to revive this one too.

‘The rise of sustainability and eco-conscious consumerism has also contributed to the popularity of vintage-inspired designs,’ Alex continues. ‘Many individuals are turning to second-hand and upcycled decor, seeking unique pieces with a story to tell. Old school kitsch florals align well with this ethos.’

So if you’re feeling nostalgic for the good old (but not so distant) times, then brightening up your space with some home accessories covered in kitsch florals is the perfect way to bring those memories back.

Get the look

‘When tapping into this nostalgic ‘bloomcore’ aesthetic, be sure to compliment your florals with other patterns like a classic gingham print to curate a cohesive whole-room scheme,’ Marie suggests.

Alex continues, ‘When styling with kitsch florals, don't be afraid to mix and match different floral patterns. You can layer florals with stripes, polka dots, or geometric prints for a dynamic and eclectic look. The key is to find a common colour palette or scale to tie everything together cohesively.’

That’s bound to add a touch of whimsy to any room.