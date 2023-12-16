'Kitschens' is the home decor trend replacing quiet luxury – experts praise its 'vibrant' and 'eclectic' aesthetic

As we veer toward the end of the year, it's safe to say that we've seen trend after trend take centre stage in every room in our homes throughout the year. With 2024 on the horizon, Pinterest has released its trend predictions for the upcoming year, and the one that's caught our eye? Kitschens. Yes, like kitsch kitchens.

Kitchen trends oftentimes feel like they're changing every single day, but believe us when we say that this vibrant and uplifting kitchen idea is already on its way to knocking the ever-popular 'quiet luxury' and 'stealth wealth' interior trends off of their pedestal.

That's right: for 2024, we're bringing back the love for all things bold and expressive. Best believe many of our existing kitchen colour schemes are in for a striking makeover.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

The 'kitschens' trend

As part of Pinterest's trend predictions for 2024 which was released at the beginning of December, the inspiration platform compiled a hefty list of home decor trends we ought to keep our eyes on.

We've already been loving the 'Electic Grandpa' trend slinking its way into the interior scene, and 'kitschens' is another Pinterest-born trend deserving of a spotlight.

Pinterest reported that next year, 'Gen X and Boomers alike will elevate their kitchen designs and cooking areas with thrifted finds, vintage appliances, and eye-dazzling colours like retro pink'.

So, folks, get your best pink paint and brush off your best shabby chic kitchen ideas, because kitsch is officially back in style.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Damian Russell)

'The 'Kitschens' trend is all about embracing a vibrant and eclectic aesthetic with bold colour palettes, retro patterns and personal touches,' begins Al Bruce, founder of shaker kitchen company, Olive & Barr, 'reflecting a desire for carefree, playful designs over the more minimalist schemes.'

'I'm not surprised that this is a trend for 2024,' adds Simon Ribchester, head of design at renovation platform, Beams. 'Homeowners are beginning to move away from traditional home aesthetics and into more expressive and bold interior designs that mix a wide range of styles.'

'Kitschens' is all about expressing and bringing personality into a space, a really fun and joyful trend that we at Beams can get behind and embrace in the New Year.'

Simon Ribchester Social Links Navigation Head of Design Simon Ribchester brings years of design expertise to the Beams team, having successfully navigated the ever-evolving landscape of design. He brings his relentless passion for innovation and a keen eye for aesthetics to all his work at Beams.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

'The most important thing to remember when incorporating colourful, fun, and kitsch elements into any kitchen is balance,' continues Simon.

'To add bold colours and kitsch vibes to a kitchen without it feeling overwhelming, the key is to balance furniture, appliances, and decor with light, neutral colours such as whites, off-whites, and pastels. These colours will help reflect light, which in turn creates a sense of expansiveness in a room while still being warm.'

Think: a melting pot of cashmere kitchen ideas paired with your favourite pink kitchen ideas – or any colour of your choice, for that matter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

How to bring the 'kitschen' trend to life

Luckily for you, if you're not sure where to start, we've got expert advice to help you bring your 'kitschen' to life.

'To achieve this look, mix and match furniture styles, experiment with quirky patterns, and create areas of interest with statement lighting, coloured glassware and brightly-painted cabinetry,' begins Oliver & Barr's Al. But of course, we've got you covered with the details, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Parmiter)

1. Embrace the playful nature of kitsch

'Feel free to mix and match elements, kitchen furniture, flooring, appliances and colour tones to create a space that brings joy and nostalgia, embrace retro colours and playful designs,' says Simon.

We're bringing everything nostalgiacore front and centre, baby.

2. Incorporate pattern

'Consider adding bold and colourful wallpaper to one of the walls in your kitchen design or as the kitchen backsplash; this will inject personality by adding an unexpected addition to the space,' continues Simon.

3. Statement lighting

Of course, kitchen lighting ideas are also equally important to achieving the 'kitschens' trend.

'Install playful and eye-catching light fixtures,' suggests Simon. 'Pendant lights or chandeliers with unusual designs can become focal points in the kitchen, contributing to the kitschy atmosphere.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Parmiter)

4. Colour blocking

Paint trends also ebb and flow as kitchen trends do, and knowing how to zone with colour will get you far in ticking all the right kitschy boxes.

Therefore, Simon further advises you to 'implement colour blocking with bold colours in key areas in your kitchen like cabinets, walls, and appliances to create a visually striking look.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

5. Appliance accents

As far as kitchen appliance layouts and styles go, for 'kitschens' we're going full retro. Better yet, embracing the kitschy aesthetic is the perfect time to spray paint your kitchen appliances accordingly.

Simon says, 'If possible, choose appliances in coordinating colours or finishes, retro-style, vintage appliances in vibrant colours like retro-pink can add to the kitsch aesthetic.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

And just like that, you're well on your way to bidding farewell to the illustrious quiet luxury trend and being right on the money for the rise of this new kitchen trend.