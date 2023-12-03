This viral M&S supersized Christmas bow sold out in days – but we've found some even better alternatives

As we’ve entered the month of December, Christmas festivities are truly on. And with that the now (almost) obligatory Christmas decorating of your home. Not that we’re complaining. And this year, it’s all about going big as proved by the viral M&S large bow decoration that sold out in the matter of days earlier this week. For the second time. That’s how popular it is!

Bow decorations are one of the biggest Christmas tree trends of the year as we’ve already witnessed with Michelle Keegan’s Christmas tree and many others on TikTok, Instagram and all the major retailers.

But M&S with its £22 Large Red Velvet Bow Decoration takes the cake. Our hearts are broken as many others, we had not secured our one before it sold out. But fear not as we’ve scoured the internet for viable alternatives if you’ve got the bow bug like us.

(Image credit: M&S)

The viral M&S large Christmas bow decoration sells out

This online exclusive, which is 48.3cm long and 58.4cm wide, was released in the midst of a viral TikTok trend as M&S reports that #bowdecor has seen an increase of 28% in popularity compared to this time last year. Which just set this baby up for success.

Influencers quickly jumped on the oversized and memorable piece of decor, including the likes of interiors content creator Jess Hurrell (@_jesshurrell) who’s shared how she’s styling her bow purchases (yes, multiple) in an Instagram reel.

(Image credit: M&S)

‘In terms of bow decorations’ popularity this year, like with many home decor trends in 2023 – such as quiet luxury and red – it’s stemming from the fashion runways and beauty influencers,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘The renewed popularity of bows in fashion coincides with the rise of “balletcore”, a fashion trend influenced by the attire of ballet dancers. This style has gained prominence on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.’

‘The “girly” fashion trend is expected to continue well into 2024, so naturally we want to make our homes look on-trend for Christmas 2023 and bows are the way to go this year,’ she concludes.

Similarly to bow decor, Christmas tree ribbon ideas have also seen a rise in popularity and which in turn make for the perfect DIY Christmas decor idea.

Get the look

And while we’re crossing our fingers hard that this supersized beauty will come back in stock again, here are some alternatives to satisfy the bow craving if you need one pronto.