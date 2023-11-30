Michelle Keegan’s Christmas tree features the biggest trend of this festive season – experts love the ‘simple yet elegant' look
The Coronation Street star goes big and bold this Christmas
It’s the end of November so going all out on Christmas decorating is officially fair game. Well, Michelle Keegan, with her husband Mark Wright, clearly got the memo as their Essex home just got a Christmassy makeover, making it look like a shot from Home Alone, both inside and out – and Michelle Keegan’s Christmas tree positioned in the hallway is right in line with this season’s biggest Christmas trend.
Revealed on Mark’s Instagram showing us how decorating a Christmas tree is really done, the festive transformation goes from various outdoor Christmas lighting and a front door display to spilling to the inside. There the viewer is welcomed with a huge Christmas tree decorated with silvery bows among many other things, giving us yet another Christmas tree ribbon idea, which we’re seeing all over social media.
Using bows and ribbons as Christmas decorations is indeed the hottest Christmas tree trend of this season. And we’re so here for it – as are the experts.
Michelle Keegan’s Christmas tree
In truth, Michelle Keegan’s Essex mansion is an endless source of aspirational inspiration for us – whether that’s her Alice in Wonder-style oversized garden plant pots or now her similarly larger-than-life Christmas tree.
A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)
A photo posted by on
Sticking to a luxurious silver and gold colour palette, which would further elevate even the best artificial Christmas tree, the tree was heavily decked with all sorts of decor. But one kind stood out more than the rest – her silver-toned bow decorations.
They were mixed in with golden poinsettia flower decorations, silvery faux foliage and glitzy baubles – all very glamorous much like Rylan’s Christmas front door makeover.
But the Christmas bow trend is a very versatile one.
‘Bows have long been associated with gift-giving and celebrations, making them a natural fit for Christmas decorations in the home,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi. ‘They can adorn Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, gifts, and even home decor like staircases or mantelpieces.’
Get the look
And indeed, the bows spread to Michelle’s staircase decor too.
Lucy continues, ‘I particularly like their simple yet elegant appearance and that it’s an easy and cost-effective way to add more volume in terms of decoration - and why not recycle ribbon when you’re gifted a Christmas present to add to your decor rather than putting it in the bin or in a cupboard?’
‘So whether you seek out ready-made bow decorations or decide to craft your own using ribbon and sparkly fabric, move over baubles and take a back seat tinsel, adding bows to your tree or wreath is a great way to be on trend with your Christmas décor this year,’ she concludes.
We couldn’t have said it any better than that.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
