Rylan reveals a glitterball mood with his Christmas front door makeover – and it champions the biggest festive trend

Rylan Clark-Neal is widely known as just Rylan - much like Cher or Madonna. And the presenter and reality TV star almost matches them in fabulousness, proving this once again with the reveal of his festive front door makeover ahead of Christmas.

It seems this year, everyone including celebrities are going bigger with their Christmas door decoration ideas than ever before as demonstrated by Stacey Solomon leading the pack with her larger-than-life DIY nutcrackers guarding her front door.

But with his home entrance decor, Rylan went for a particular look that we’ve been calling out as the biggest trend of this holiday season – the Christmas disco trend.

Rylan’s Christmas front door makeover

This month, Rylan served up a serious Christmas door decor idea as he took to Instagram to reveal the rather early festive transformation of the entrance to his Essex home, posting this in the middle of November already.

In the caption, he wrote, ‘It’s never too early for a glitterball from EARLY!’

The silver-hued display bursts with glitzy glitterball references, made with extra large glass baubles and disco balls, icicle-shaped lights and silver-sprayed faux foliage enveloping the doorway. A traditional Christmas wreath on the door is also present as a finishing touch.

A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan) A photo posted by on

But make no mistake, Rylan is not one to climb ladders installing super-sized Christmas baubles and hanging metallic foliage of various kinds and finishes. The display was created by luxury florists Early Hours London. And while it might not seem that way at first glance, sustainability was a big factor in the festive door’s makeover.

All the decor is either reused or upcycled, making this the perfect upcycling challenge for beginners if you’re thinking of taking inspiration from Rylan’s door look. And once the holidays are over, the decorations will be stored away to be reused again for next year’s celebrations.

Additionally, all the proceeds and fees for this maximalist decor are going to Save The Children charity as donated by the florists.

(Image credit: George Home)

Get the look

It looks fabulous and over the top, it’s for a good cause, it’s sustainable and right on trend. What more could we ask for from Rylan’s Christmas door makeover?