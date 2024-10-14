Thought you missed out on the B&M Neom electric diffuser dupes? Think again! Here's where to nab one for less
Treat yourself to fragrant luxe for less
If you're planning on pampering yourself or a loved one, it’s a safe bet that the Neom Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser ranks highly on your wishlist. As a luxury product, it comes with an investmant price tag of £105 – but don’t worry, I’ve found a great Neom diffuser dupe to give you that luxe spa feel at home for half the price.
Neom is known for its luxurious home scents and some of the best reed diffusers around, but if you can't quite justify the price of the pretty Neom Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser then you'll have to look elsewhere.
The most viral alternative was the B&M Neom dupe – their Naeo Luna Glass Aroma Diffuser. Costing just £20, it’s no surprise the dupe didn’t last long on the shelves once TikTok started spreading the news. But if you're disappointed at missing out, don’t worry because there are plenty of affordable dupes available on the market.
A diffuser should create a calming atmosphere, improve your well-being and help add to your home's signature scent, but if visuals matter just as much to you (and why not!) then you might be specifically looking for that sleek tortoiseshell Neom cover. In this case the Tortoiseshell Glass Essential Oil Electric Aroma Diffuser by Oliver Bonas could be a great choice.
At £49.50, this diffuser is less than than half the price of the Neom Wellbeing Pod. You can set the diffuser to a timer from 30 minutes to three hours and you can even change the colour light settings.
The reviews for the Oliver Bonas pod are excellent, too. 'Absolutely amazing I could not be any more impressed. Looks beautiful and works amazingly. I would definitely recommend,' said one.
'Love the design and makes the room smell amazing!' said another customer.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The Oliver Bonas does lack some of the features of the Neom Wellbeing Pod. Neom's version lasts for over seven hours and even has a guided breathing setting for optimum relaxation and you won't get these added extras with the dupe.
But if you're looking for a more affordable diffuser, the Oliver Bonas Tortoiseshell Glass Essential Oil Electric Aroma Diffuser is a great option. I think it's just as stylish as the Neom wellbeing pod.
More Neom dupes
If the Oliver Bonas alternative isn't the one for you, then these are three of our other favourite electronic diffusers to help you add scent in style.
Choose from one, two or three hours to continuous mist, this diffuser is a great budget option if you still want a splash of style. The brown tortoiseshell glass and balck base makes this beautiful diffuser look sleek.
The white confetti glass add a minimal but very pretty feel to the room. Set this diffuser from 30 minutes to three hours, with the option of a warm white light to create ambience.
A diffuser is a great way to add a splash of luxury to your spaces, but you don't have to break the bank when it comes to giving your home a fresh, relaxing scent.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
'I opened the door and saw woodchip wallpaper and nicotine-stained ceilings everywhere'
The owner could see the potential in an old and disused pub to become his ideal home
By Karen Darlow
-
Houseplants that like to be pot-bound – the plants that'll thrive in small space
We've rounded up six of the most popular varieties
By Holly Reaney
-
Dehumidifier vs bathroom fan - experts break down the key differences you need to know
Bathroom fans and dehumidifiers both reduce condensation - but which should you be using? Experts weigh in
By Katie Sims
-
Colourful Christmas trees are already taking over the upcoming festive season – this is how to embrace the bold trend
Who says your Christmas tree has to be green?
By Sara Hesikova
-
Aldi Christmas candles are dropping next week - and the alternative to The White Company's ceramic candle is the one to look out for
The quiet luxury candle from Aldi is the one we're backing as this year's sellout
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Do air purifiers remove smells? Yes, but you need to look for these key features
Don't forget to watch out for these must-have factors
By Jullia Joson
-
Argos’ new curved Christmas tree looks like something straight out of The Grinch - and it's perfect for small spaces
Like the Grinch, this curved top tree could steal the show this Christmas
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Fearne Cotton has launched an exclusive new fragrance collection at M&S – find your ‘happy place’ with these spa-like scents
She's released the perfect cosy scents just in time for winter
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Marks & Spencer’s lighting range has never looked better – these are the 4 lamp designs that keep selling out
The bestselling lamps under £60 that we and the brand's customers are obsessed with
By Sara Hesikova
-
The genius Joseph Joseph space-saving buys to snap up while they're on sale at Amazon - but you need to be quick
Run don't walk to get your hands on these space saving buys
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Disco pumpkins are the latest trend taking over social media - how to get the look in time for Halloween
Release your inner disco diva this Halloween
By Kezia Reynolds