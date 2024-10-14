Thought you missed out on the B&M Neom electric diffuser dupes? Think again! Here's where to nab one for less

If you're planning on pampering yourself or a loved one, it’s a safe bet that the Neom Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser ranks highly on your wishlist. As a luxury product, it comes with an investmant price tag of £105 – but don’t worry, I’ve found a great Neom diffuser dupe to give you that luxe spa feel at home for half the price.

Neom is known for its luxurious home scents and some of the best reed diffusers around, but if you can't quite justify the price of the pretty Neom Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser then you'll have to look elsewhere.

The most viral alternative was the B&M Neom dupe – their Naeo Luna Glass Aroma Diffuser. Costing just £20, it’s no surprise the dupe didn’t last long on the shelves once TikTok started spreading the news. But if you're disappointed at missing out, don’t worry because there are plenty of affordable dupes available on the market.

A diffuser should create a calming atmosphere, improve your well-being and help add to your home's signature scent, but if visuals matter just as much to you (and why not!) then you might be specifically looking for that sleek tortoiseshell Neom cover. In this case the Tortoiseshell Glass Essential Oil Electric Aroma Diffuser by Oliver Bonas could be a great choice.

At £49.50, this diffuser is less than than half the price of the Neom Wellbeing Pod. You can set the diffuser to a timer from 30 minutes to three hours and you can even change the colour light settings.

The reviews for the Oliver Bonas pod are excellent, too. 'Absolutely amazing I could not be any more impressed. Looks beautiful and works amazingly. I would definitely recommend,' said one.

'Love the design and makes the room smell amazing!' said another customer.

The Oliver Bonas does lack some of the features of the Neom Wellbeing Pod. Neom's version lasts for over seven hours and even has a guided breathing setting for optimum relaxation and you won't get these added extras with the dupe.

But if you're looking for a more affordable diffuser, the Oliver Bonas Tortoiseshell Glass Essential Oil Electric Aroma Diffuser is a great option. I think it's just as stylish as the Neom wellbeing pod.

More Neom dupes

If the Oliver Bonas alternative isn't the one for you, then these are three of our other favourite electronic diffusers to help you add scent in style.

Tortoiseshell Glass Electronic Diffuser £30 at Dunelm Check Amazon Choose from one, two or three hours to continuous mist, this diffuser is a great budget option if you still want a splash of style. The brown tortoiseshell glass and balck base makes this beautiful diffuser look sleek. Habitat Confetti Glass Electric Diffuser £30 at Habitat The white confetti glass add a minimal but very pretty feel to the room. Set this diffuser from 30 minutes to three hours, with the option of a warm white light to create ambience. Neom – Portable Wellbeing Pod Mini £55 at Neom If your heart is set on a Neom diffuser this £55 mini diffuser is perfect for small spaces such as cosy bedrooms or even your car. It us USB or battery operated, providing 50 hours of scent on one charge.

A diffuser is a great way to add a splash of luxury to your spaces, but you don't have to break the bank when it comes to giving your home a fresh, relaxing scent.