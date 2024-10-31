Nina Campbell’s new collaboration with Next is proof that this iconic pattern trend is here to stay for 2025
Nina combines traditonal and contemporary to make her Next collection totally timeless
Geometric patterns, especially check, have been making waves this season and iconic interior designer Nina Campbell’s latest collaboration with Next proves the trend is here to stay.
Nina Campbell is one of the world's most influential and renowned interior designers with an iconic client list to match. Nina Campbell is already known for combining colour and pattern and this new collection is no different, but it was the check accent chair and matching footstool that caught our attention.
Checks have been popping up on the best sofas, accent chairs and even footstools this year. But if you were worried that geometric patterns might just be a flash-in-the-pan micro-trend, think again.
Next X Nina Campbell
Inspired by Nina’s wit and style the collection draws from both contemporary and traditional styles which gives the collection as a whole a classic feel.
The collection is filled with bold, but not overpowering statement patterns on rugs, soft furnishings and furniture. The stand-out star is the bracken print Walton Accent Chair along with a matching Walton Footstool, the pair has a soft neutral check print that would suit any living room.
Whether you call it check or gingham this pattern is one that seems to never go out of style. If you need further evidence just take a look at the sell-out M&S kirsten lamp with its painted check base or the cult gingham Piglet in Bed bedding sets.
The Walton Chair retails at £450 and the footstool costs £150. For an accent chair it is at the higher end of high-street price tags, but for that price, you are getting a designer-approved look and Next quality.
‘I really wanted to create products that had dual purposes, to accommodate those living in rented spaces who still want to have beautiful things that add personality and bring that property to life,' Nina Campbell OBE, said speaking about the collection.
'The range caters for the practicalities of the everyday, with extra hidden storage and dimensions that are versatile. The use of high quality materials means products stand the test of time and will move with you and your family through generations to come.
The Walton Chair is not the only piece of on-trend furniture in the collection. Nina also has a gorgeous green bracken print which is calming and fresh- ideal for biophilic inspired spaces.
And there are also a number of striped sofas to choose from. The Oakfield by Nina Campbell sofa (£1,450) is available in both green and natural check, as well as red and blue Wilby tartan.
However, if it is the check look you're after and you can't quite stretch to these Next pieces, here are a few other pieces you can snap up.
Alternatives
If you're looking to dip a toe into check pattern, a plush cushion is the perfect place to start. This brown check print by La Redoute remains neutral, whilst still making a statement.
The gorgeous dogtooth check print isprepared to make a statement. Combined with a boucle material, this chair is also super soft and comfortable.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
