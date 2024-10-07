Paper Christmas trees are the Scandi-inspired trend I'm seeing everywhere - and it's perfect for that retro-luxe look

Like it or not, many of our favourite brands are already in the process of getting ready for Christmas, and it seems many of them are stepping away from the traditional green tree and have embraced, well, paper.

When it comes to the latest Christmas tree trends , I like to stay as up-to-date as possible, and this year, the paper tree trend has caught my attention.

Amongst the best artificial Christmas trees and Christmas decoration trends , it’s easy to get bogged down with all sorts of decorations. From glitzy baubles to a more rustic style of decoration, sometimes you need to strip it back - and that’s exactly what this trend does.

Paper Christmas trees are simple yet effective decorations you need to create the perfect Scandi-style Christmas at home.

When it comes to cosy living room ideas Scandinavian style is everything you need to create cosy warmth, and it seems Christmas is no exception. I’ve noticed festive paper trees popping up at all my favourite homeware brands and it’s a trend I can get behind.

Cox & Cox’s Supersized Honeycomb Paper Tree (£50) in cream is the main one that has caught my attention. It is part of their retro luxe collection, opting for a seventies-inspired rounded design.

At 90cm it stands tall enough to be a Christmas tree in its own right The tree is also available in ‘Spruce’ - a forest green which is perfect if you're looking to inject colour to your decorations this Christmas. The trees are available in three sizes, including 60cm and 40cm. Style them as a trio to create your very own retro-style Christmas forest.

‘Our Supersized Honeycomb Paper Tree is a great economical option for contemporary and smaller homes giving a nod to the festive season without being full on Dickensian wonderland,’ says Danielle Le Vaillant, Head of Photography at Cox & Cox.

‘It pops up and down easily and is secured by magnets making it a great option for homes where storage space is limited. When flat, this will slide behind a sideboard out of sight ready for next year.’

Cox and Cox isn't the only brand that's gone all out and embraced the paper Christmas tree trend, here are some of my other favourites on the high street at the moment.

My top paper Christmas tree picks

Will this retro inspired trend be making its way into your Christmas this year?