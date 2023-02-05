Poundland's Valentine's Day range is TikTok's definition of love at first sight
We're head over heels
Poundland's Valentine's Day range has hit the budget store's aisles, and over 127,000 people on TikTok have fallen head over heels for it.
With the romantic season just around the corner, we've definitely been scrubbing up on our Valentine's gift ideas, and with Poundland's new range in stock, it's just gotten even easier. With the need to balance and manage expenses accordingly, splashing the cash might not be an option for many this Valentine's, but it doesn't mean there won't be a way to celebrate.
Poundland Valentine's Day range
Thanks to a keen-eyed shopper's TikTok that racked up over 127,000 views and over 17,000 likes, many have their eyes set on these home decor pieces that are oh-so-cute.
The comments are filled with fans tagging their friends urging them to go on a Poundland shopping spree with them and dare I say it, we may have to tag along to get our hands on some things too!
@thirteenthirtyonee (opens in new tab) ♬ Here With Me - d4vd (opens in new tab)
The TikTok showcases mugs with a heart design, heart-shaped bowls, plates, candles, and even a heart-shaped blackboard. After falling in love with Next's heart-shaped drinking glass, you know we couldn't resist eyeing up these gems.
The new items from the range are perfect Valentine's Day budget ideas, so you can honour a loved one without having to break the bank. Here's what we would shop from the collection.
You already know we couldn't resist this heart mug from the collection. Choose between red or pink to sweeten up your morning cup of coffee or tea for these chilly winter mornings.
These heart-shaped dip bowls could be the perfect addition to your Valentine's Day table settings. Fill with melted chocolate to pair with some strawberries for the romantic season.
Whether you're planning to celebrate with a special someone or have an exciting 'Galentines' day prepared, have a snoop in your local Poundland because you might surprise yourself with what you can find.
We think these home decor pieces are seriously sweet and worth checking out to see if they truly suit your fancy – even better yet, if you're keen on the heart silhouette and colours, then these are little additions that can stay in your home all year round as a well-deserved pick-me-up.
I mean, who doesn't want to be starting their day drinking from a heart mug?
The Valentine's Day range is available to shop in Poundland (opens in new tab) stores nationwide right now, with stocks subject to availability. If there's something you're eyeing up, it's best to go soon because many others on social media probably also have the same idea as you!
Will you be shopping for anything from the range?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
