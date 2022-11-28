Queer Eye TV show fans, this Lego set is 40% off for Cyber Monday
If you love the franchise, you can get your hands on a miniature version of it at a discounted price!
If you're looking to continue shopping for Black Friday deals into Cyber Monday, you're in luck as many of our favourite retailers announce continued unmissable savings. If you're a fan of LEGO and the popular reality TV show, run don't walk because LEGO has discounted their Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft set (opens in new tab) from the LEGO Icons collection from £89.99 down to £53.99, totalling 40% in savings!
Join the Fab 5 for a gorgeous building project with this LEGO set. Currently at a 40% discount for Cyber Monday and 'retiring soon', fans of the Queer Eye TV show should move fast to get their hands on this set at a stellar price before it gets retired off the LEGO shelves.
Cyber Monday shoppers can save £36 on the Queer Eye – The Fab 5 Loft set at LEGO today, but be warned that you need to move quickly to get your hands on these savings as they're Cyber Monday exclusives.
The Queer Eye LEGO set will have fans feeling right at home recreating the decor and details of the Fab 5's original Atlanta loft. Comprising 974 pieces, including minifigure versions of the Fab 5 and Bruley, this set is the perfect buy for adults wanting to get stuck into a rewarding LEGO build.
The Queer Eye LEGO set was initially released as part of the LEGO Icons (opens in new tab) collection, designed for a challenging yet rewarding building experience showcasing impressive landmarks, pop culture favourites, and beautiful home décor sets.
Fans of the show have reviewed the set with glowing recommendations, boasting about 'how well the LEGO set encompassed aspects of the show.' One reviewer even claimed that they've never even watched the show but 'was attracted to the set because of the use of colours and detail.'
Although some might still be under the impression that LEGO is for a younger crowd, allow me to be one of the many to tell you that building a LEGO set is one of the best things to experience in adulthood. I built the LEGO Flower Bouquet (opens in new tab) during the summer and loved every moment of it! Now, the flowers sit on my desk in a lovely vase that I get to see every day – it's an extremely rewarding home decor piece.
So whether you're a seasoned Queer Eye fan or are just on the hunt for an enjoyable and rewarding build to get stuck into for the holiday season, the Queer Eye LEGO set is definitely a pickup worth considering this Cyber Monday.
