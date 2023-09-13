Are reading nooks the new must-have? The cosy home feature that got us hooked

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

As autumn (finally!) starts to draw in, we’re all starting to think about cosy vibes. And what’s cosier than snuggling up under a blanket with a good book and a cup of tea? Actually, there is one thing – a reading nook, which is turning out to be one of the most desirable features of a home.

Whether you incorporate a reading nook into your cosy bedroom ideas or cosy living room design ideas, experts (and the internet) agree that it is the new must-have.

A recent nationwide study conducted by home improvement specialist Eurocell has shown that a reading room is the third most desired extra room among homeowners, closely following a home office and a gym with 24% of participants longing for one. But if you don’t have enough space for a whole reading room, a reading nook is more than enough to provide that space to escape into whenever you need to.

Reading nook trend

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

As we continue to place more importance on our wellbeing and blissfully embrace JOMO – the opposite of FOMO, standing for the ‘joy of missing out’ – it’s no surprise that we retreat into the comfort and cosiness of reading nooks to get lost in a good story in a book or magazine. A reading corner idea is one of total escapism, taking a break from reality, which can often be harsh.

‘I’m expecting TikTok and Instagram to be awash with people’s lust-worthy reading nooks this autumn as we well and truly embrace escapism from the comfort of our homes to enhance our wellbeing,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi, a furniture and home decor store.

We can’t wait to see those aesthetically pleasing, Instagrammable reading nooks!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

‘Having a space in which to escape the stresses of modern life is so important,’ says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder of The Baked Tile Company. ‘Think of the once humble bathroom and how that has been elevated through considered design into a private spa-style haven. Reading nooks also offer my clients a chance to escape for a short period of time and relax into their favourite novel, either on their own or to spend precious quiet time with younger family members. There is no wonder that this idea is gaining in popularity.’

How to embrace the reading nook trend in your home

The best part is that you don’t need much space at all to create the perfect reading nook.

‘My advice for creating a reading nook is to choose somewhere that you find quiet and relaxing in your home. This might be in your bedroom or a corner of your living room. Maybe it’s in a conservatory with a garden view. Choose the place that feels good for you. Plus you can even re-purpose existing furniture in your home to create that area to escape to by moving lamps, tables, rugs etc. to create a mini sanctuary,’ Lucy recommends.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

But what are the essentials of the perfect reading corner?

The right reading nook chair is a must. ‘Something you can sink into that makes you feel cocooned,’ as Lucy describes the best armchair for a reading corner.

‘All that is really required is a large comfy seating area or chair, some focused lighting and easy access to your favourite hardback collection,’ Lesley adds.

We would add a side table to that list to place your accompanying cuppa and where you can rest your read during breaks and once you’re finished. A fluffy rug will also add another touch of cosiness, while also sectioning the space.

So get cocooning and reading in the bliss of JOMO.