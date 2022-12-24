The comforting interior style experts predict we'll all be embracing in 2023

According to the experts, there are plenty of 2023 home decor trends to keep an eye on, be inspired by, and add to your home as you see fit; from cosy living room trends 2023 to stylish kitchen trends 2023 . But there’s one trend that is being newly discussed for the New Year; and it’s something we can really get on board with after a turbulent couple of years.

UK retailer B&Q has recently announced that they predict one interior trend will be big in 2023 – and the trend is being named ‘safe surroundings’.

So what is it all about?

(Image credit: Primark)

What is the safe surroundings trend?

B&Q (opens in new tab) explains that the 'safe surroundings' trend is all about feeling comfortable, cocooned, and at ease in your home – something that is particularly pertinent after the events of recent years; be it the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost of living crisis, or the energy crisis.

According to their experts, the trend involves including comfortable ‘earthy’ tones in your home, as well as natural materials, soothing colours, and deeper, richer shades that will all make your home feel safe.

Susie Spence, B&Q’s director of interiors and trends, explained, 'Cosy interiors trends have always been around, but never have they looked as chic as this safe space trend.

'Different textures in a range of products, complemented by warm earthy tones, can transform any room into a cosy sanctuary. But safe and cosy doesn’t have to mean boring. Injecting spicier tones can add dimensions to a space, so that it becomes a place of rest and recuperation.'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

So how might we incorporate the ideas of the 'safe space' trend into our homes if we want to make our living areas feel as welcoming as possible?

Really, the 'safe surroundings' trend can look however you'd like, as the idea of feeling safe and comfortable in our interiors is likely individual to us all.

However, as per Susie's thoughts, some simple ways to make your home feel safe and cocooning may include adding as many natural materials as possible – think rattan furniture, jute rugs, and plenty of house plant ideas, which help to improve the quality of the air in our homes anyway.

Interior designer Kayleigh Tallen from Rowen Homes (opens in new tab) also explained that the 'safe surroundings' trend should include lots of comfy layering. She said, 'This trend is all about having a muted, serene base and layering in gorgeous, cosy accents. We are big fans of adding plush velvet cushions and faux fur throws to create a warm and inviting space.'

(Image credit: Swyft)

She adds, 'Lighting is also one of the most important tools for creating a warm, ambient home, and we always recommend layering different lighting and opting for warm bulbs, to create a cosy feeling – finishing off with candles for a welcoming, snug space.'

Unlike the recent 'Vanilla girl' trend, the ‘safe surroundings’ theme also doesn’t have to mean an all-neutral colour scheme (unless you want it to!)

Elizabeth Hothi, Senior Buyer at Swyft (opens in new tab) – another brand predicting the 'safe surroundings' trend to be big in 2023 – said, 'The 'safe surroundings' trend is all about pairing muted tones, earthy tones and adding hints of ‘spicy’ hues (think caramel, bronze and paprika).' Then, feel free to lift with light colours if you want, to create a balanced and harmonious space.