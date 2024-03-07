Sculptural pillar candles are the trend popping up in the most stylish homes – these are the most beautiful ones
Transform your home into a mini art gallery with these sculptural pillar candles
As we were browsing through the spring collections of various brands at the beginning of the year, one piece of home decor kept jumping out time and time again – sculptural pillar candles in many different shapes and colours.
Unlike the best scented candles, the purpose of pillar candles is not to fragrance your home. In fact, most of the time they come unscented. But rather to decorate and softly illuminate. This is especially true when it comes to the sculptural pillar candles.
Pillar candles taking on unexpected shapes - from the female form to a bobbin-adorned cube - have been popular for the past couple of years. But this year, they are taking on a more elevated, abstract and almost architectural style. And we’re so here for this trend.
Best sculptural pillar candles
This home decor trend is as modern and contemporary as they get. As well as elegant and stylish, ticking all the right boxes.
‘The rise of sculptural pillar candles is quite noticeable in contemporary interior design,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘This trend seems to stem from a desire to blend functionality with artistic expression. People are increasingly drawn to unique and aesthetically pleasing objects, even in everyday items like candles.’
And these are the most aesthetically pleasing we’ve found, whatever your budget. While you’re at it, why not pop some fancy candle matches to your basket as well?
Why should you buy a sculptural pillar candle?
Apart from simply looking pretty, these creative candle forms are also the perfect way how to make a living room feel more luxurious or elevated. Without spending too much money.
‘In addition to their aesthetic appeal, intricately designed candles also serve as a form of sculptural decor, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to any space,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert from Arighi Bianchi. ‘Whether displayed as standalone pieces or incorporated into larger decorative arrangements, these sculptural candles have become sought-after statement pieces that elevate the ambiance of any room.’
It is also a great way to create an ambiance within a room, once the candles are lit.
‘With the growing popularity of mindfulness practices and self-care rituals, there's a greater appreciation for creating ambiance and atmosphere within living spaces. Sculptural pillar candles provide an opportunity to enhance both the visual and sensory experience of a room,’ Alex explains.
And last but not least, sculptural pillar candles provide the perfect opportunity for expressing your style and even art preference.
‘These pieces serve as focal points within a room, allowing individuals to personalise their living spaces and express their individuality,’ Alex notes. ‘The popularity of sculptural home decor reflects a broader cultural shift towards embracing artistry and creativity in interior design, encouraging individuals to curate spaces that are not only visually appealing but also reflective of their unique tastes.’
That’s certainly something we can get on board with.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
