Are you Sense-scaping your home? Interior experts reveal how to use your 5 senses to turn your home into a calming sanctuary

Sense-scaping is the wellness-inspired interiors trend you need to pay attention to in 2025. Combining all five senses to bring your space together, this trend goes beyond pretty aesthetics, focusing on creating a perfectly balanced room.

In recent years, wellness trends have surged in popularity as we seek more peaceful ways of living - and now this applies to our home decor ideas. Last year, wellbeing gardens saw us looking to boost our mental health at home, and now it’s time to bring similar principles indoors with a new calming home decor trend.

Sense-scaping is the practice of bringing all five senses into harmony to achieve a set feeling at home - it’s often used to create feelings of peace, tranquillity and relaxation. And here is how you can achieve it at home.

What is Sense-scaping?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mark Scott)

‘The Sense-scaping trend in interior design is about more than decorating a home to just make it look good. Rather it’s a holistic approach to creating interiors that engage all five senses, fostering immersive, wellness-focused environments,’ says Lucy Mather, interior design expert at Arighi Bianchi .

‘The trend goes beyond aesthetics to design spaces that evoke emotional responses and enhance well-being by carefully considering how interiors look, feel, sound, smell, and even taste.’

Using your five senses to bring together a room will give your interiors a three-dimensional feel. If you’re aiming for relaxing living room ideas , choosing soft colours can feel calming to look at, meanwhile, a relaxing scent such as The White Company’s iconic ylang-ylang scented Calm Candle (£22 at The White Company) can help bring that spa-like feeling to life.

‘Dedicated quiet zones for relaxation or mindfulness, free from external noise pollution, are important within this trend as well as layered lighting schemes, including soft uplights, dimmable lamps, and candlelight, to create mood-enhancing atmospheres,’ says Lucy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘By curating spaces that cater to all the senses, this trend creates immersive environments that nurture both physical and emotional health. Its focus on personalisation ensures that each space feels uniquely comforting and deeply engaging.’

How to Sense-scape at home

You don’t have to redecorate to achieve this trend, simply work with what you have already got. For example, adding candles and a few of the best reed diffusers is an easy way to transform the scent of a space. If you want to give a space a playful, fun edge, you should choose a fruity, citrus scent, while oud or bergamot is best if you’re going for a luxe look.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Sight is also achievable on a budget. Avoid micro-trends for this one and focus on your own style to make you feel happier. Soft furnishings can aid in making a space feel cosy, while brown, earthy tones are this year’s biggest paint trend , it’s also perfect for achieving a warm, cosy feel.

‘Touch is a very important sense to appeal to when decorating a home,’ says Ana Zuravliova, trend specialist at Blinds Direct.

‘Different textures stir different emotions so using them well can be extremely beneficial. For example, a room that mixes the cool softness of leather armchairs with wooden tables and rich velvet curtains will feel cosy and inviting while a room with linens, voile curtains and smooth aluminium blinds will feel refreshing and light’

Meanwhile, your sense of sound can apply to silence, according to Ana. If you're disturbed by noise pollution from passing cars or noisy neighbours she recommends using noise-absorbing Roman blinds to soundproof a room or investing in smart speakers such as an Amazon Echo (£109.99) , where you add ambient noise and music as soon as you need it.

Taste is arguably the hardest sense to achieve within your interiors. Fruit-themed trends such as the strawberry girl aesthetic can make a place look good enough to eat, but on a more literal basis, keeping your fruit bowl fully stocked or even bowls of snacks too deep into is one way to keep yourself sweet at home.

Shop the look

Neom Wellbeing Real Luxury De-Stress Travel Scented Candle £20 at LOOKFANTASTIC Neom is aluxury brand focused on wellness and their Real Luxury candle is specially made to help you relax and de-stress. With extracts of lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood, it's perfect for unwinding after a long day. Candar Boucle Textured Throw £19.80 at La Redoute If you're aiming for a cosy and relaxing space, a cosy throw - that is soft to touch - is vital. Choose one in warm, earthy tones to make your sofa look even cosier. Enoki Led Rechargeable Wireless Lamp - White/gold £35 at Dusk Soft lighting is the easiest way to imporve the ambience of a room. Choose a lamp which is warm to make your living room or bedroom a morerelaxing space.

A room shouldn't just look good, it should feel good, too. By please all five senses, you'll create a space you always want to spend time in.