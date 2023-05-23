Is Swyft's newest sofa bed launch the renter-friendly solution for small spaces? We take a first look

The Ideal Home-approved sofa in a box brand, Swyft has just launched a new sofa bed that we think is set to be the perfect addition to any small space in your home.

More often than not, people are more inclined to opt for the best sofa bed money can buy when they're looking for a multi-functional and versatile piece of furniture to fill a smaller space in a room – and if your living room or home office leans more on the spatially-challenged end of the spectrum, Swyft might have just created the ideal solution for you.

(Image credit: Swyft)

Swyft Model 08 sofa bed – our first impressions

The new Swyft Model 08 sofa bed claims to be the ultimate space-saving sofa bed, boasting a drama-free fold-out system and a sleek modern silhouette.

Designed with urban living in mind, the model 08 sofa bed looks to be a modern solution for those with a small living room looking to maximise their living space without sacrificing style or comfort.

We asked our Decor Editor and furniture expert, Amy Lockwood, for her first impressions on the sofa brand's new launch. 'The Swyft brand’s USP is that they’re one of the few sofa manufacturers that offer sofa and sofa bed delivery in under 24 hours of purchase – a real rarity in the world of sofas where lead times are often between 6-12 weeks from order to delivery – this is a huge plus point if you need to furnish a new home fast, or you have overnight guests threatening to descend!'

(Image credit: Swyft)

'The brand's latest launch, the Model 08 sofa bed introduces a more compact sofa bed into the range. Unlike the Swyft Model 04 Sofa Bed that has a width of 208cm, the newest launch comes in at a 158cm width making it a better solution for small space living. Another plus point – especially for those with the awkward hallway access of a Victorian terrace or apartment to contend with – is that all Swyft's furniture is delivered flat-packed,' Amy continues.

'That makes it far easier to get furniture upstairs or around tight corners. As our Swyft Model 04 sofa bed review demonstrates, the no-tool assembly really is as simple as the brand says, and the payoff is that your furniture is far easier to dismantle and rebuild when you come to move house, making it ideal for renters in particular.'

(Image credit: Swyft)

Our Editor in Chief, Heather Young, has the Swyft Model 04 sofa bed in her own busy family home – and she can safely say that she loves it and thinks it's a great investment.

Heather says: 'I've had the Swyft Model 04 sofa bed for a couple of years ago and everyone who has slept on it (including myself) has been so impressed with the comfort.'

'When we had overnight guests before, we used to give them our bed in the main bedroom to make sure they were as comfortable as they could be, but we don't need to worry about that now that we have the Swyft sofa bed in the guest room.'

The Swyft Model 04 sofa bed in Heather's living room (Image credit: Future PLC)

The Model 08 is available in two sizes, including a 1-seater (perfect if you're after the best chair bed) and a 2-seater option, as well as a range of fabrics and 54 different colourways to choose from – so you'll never be left without an option to suit your living room colour scheme.

We're eager to get our hands on one to see whether its comfort levels truly fare with their claims, however, upon first impressions it could be an investment worth considering for smaller spaces.