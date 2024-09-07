Tesco’s new F&F homeware launch is simple and stylish - has the supermarket finally cracked home decor?

Small table with vase, difuser and mug
(Image credit: F&F)
F&F at Tesco is not one to disappoint when it comes to fashion, and its new leap into homeware has pleasantly surprised us.

You are likely already familiar with Tesco's two other homeware brands Tesco Home and Fox & Ivy. Unfortunately, Tesco has trailed behind the likes of Asda and Sainsbury's when it comes to delivering truly desirable homeware at affordable prices. However, we think they might have cracked it with F&F home.

F&F Home is Tesco's third homeware brand and consisting of creamy neutrals, cosy furnishings and textured dining sets I can’t help but feel Tesco has hit the minimaluxe home decor trend bang on.

Serving luxury-style homeware at supermarket prices, we're sure this collection is going to become an insider secret.

Boucle ottoman with blanket next to brown armchair with pink fluffy cushion

(Image credit: F&F)

What does F&F Home look like?

This season, trends have leaned more toward a minimaluxe style, this style is all about luxurious, artisanal style pieces, sumptuous colours, classic neutrals and effortless elegance. Something this collection from F&F hits well with a few decorative flourishes, for example with its Persian style rug, priced at £35.

The best part is that you can get these hallmarks of luxury in your weekly shopping trolley for less than a quid. The gorgeous ribbed glassware starts at just 50p, and we've spotted a few other pieces we're hoping to snap up.

Mabel dinner set on a wood dining table with glasses and a pink vase

(Image credit: F&F)

Mabel bowl with ribbed edges
12 Piece Cream Box Set

The Mabel range is another stand out for me. The collection of plates, bowls and mugs are all coated in a rich cream with fluted details, creating a vibe that feels effortlessly expensive.

yellow floral duvet set wiht pink throw. Next two bedside table with vase of flowers

I love the Washed Cotton Floral Illustrated Duvet Set. Made 100% from cotton, the bedding feels extra soft - perfect for long winter nights.

White mug with made for winter slogan
Made For Winter Mug

I love this adorable mug that is giving Nkuku vibes but for £2.50, I love the playful slogan on the side.

‘We’re really excited to launch F&F Home with our A/W '24 range, rooted in neutral palettes, timeless shapes and tactile cosy fabrics,’ said Donna Bridgeman, Head of Design at F&F. ‘We’ve worked tirelessly to create pieces that hold longevity in their styles and can form the foundations of a restful, calm, and balanced home.

‘The simplicity of using barely-there colours is our key focus for creating a contemporary cosy look, bringing warmth into homes for paired back effortless style in the winter months. I can’t wait to see how our shoppers style the pieces in their own homes.’

The range is available to shop instore and online now.

