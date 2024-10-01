The Range’s sell-out giant Gonk has TikTok obsessed - but you’ll have to be fast to grab one as it’s expected to sell out again
This gonk is for life, not just for Christmas
The Range has launched a huge Gonk for the festive season - but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one because they’ve already sold out once.
Every year, Gonks become a seasonal staple. Originating in Sweden, Gonks were believed to protect animals and houses - now, they’re a seasonal decor trend we love every year.
But why do we love them? First and foremost they’re cute and cosy - far more inviting than a garden gnome. Last year, we were obsessed with The Range’s gonk homeware collection, and it seems this year, they’ve only gone and done it again.
The Range’ collection of Gonks is large and expansive, featuring a host of these Nordic figures in all different shapes and sizes. But one has stuck out to us and shoppers alike.
The Range's standing Gonk
The Tartan Standing Gonk in beige (£34.99) has won our hearts. Standing at a whopping 125cm x 44cm x 32cm and weighing over 4kg, this Gonk certainly knows how to make an impression - it will be the standout feature of your decoration.
Adorned in brown and beige tartan, with a big beige hat, this Gonk, while huge has taken a cue from this season's neutrals trend. It’s a talking point sure, but this might be one of the first Gonks we've seen that will work with a room, which is always a plus when it comes to Christmas decoration ideas.
But this giant gonk has already sold out online and is currently only available in store. Don’t worry - the Tartan Standing Gonk will be back in stock online this week.
What’s more, The Range has plenty more giant Gonks on offer to give your home a festive feel. It may feel a little early for the festivities, but with Gonks just as popular as last year, you need to snap yours up fast.
I particularly like the 1M Red Standing Gonk With Tartan Trousers in red. Standing a metre tall this Gonk is still impressive, and sporting red tartan, it feels a little more festive than the beige Gonk. The Gonk also has extendable legs which means you can size it perfectly for your space - perfect if you have a smaller home.
A strong alternative to the Tartan Standing Gonk in beige is the Standing Haired Christmas Gonk with Extendable Legs in grey. Standing at 120cm there’s really not much difference between the two. The beige Gonk is a little more stylish but that doesn’t mean the Standing Haired Christmas Gonk isn’t adorable. Decked out in grey, it’s still a great fit if you're looking for something neutral.
Shop the look
However, if you missed out on The Range Gonk - don't worry - here are a few of our favourites from the high street this year.
Add a bit of sparkle to your festivities. The grey sequins add a bit of glam to this Gonk without spoiling it's neutral appeal.
This's Gonk's legs extend up to 80cm - perfect for guarding your Christmas tree. A deep blue hue, it would suit a neutral space while injecting some fun at the same time.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
