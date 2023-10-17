The White Company is selling the perfect space-saving Christmas tree alternative – it's very Scandi chic
Think you have no space for a Christmas tree? Think again
Whether you’re lacking the space in your home for a full-on Christmas tree or you’re simply a minimalist (especially when it comes to Christmas decorating), we found just the thing that will get you sorted for the upcoming festive season. This perfect Christmas tree alternative comes courtesy of the minimalism specialists at The White Company.
The modern Christmas decorating idea is The White Company Snowy Pine Pre Lit Branch. Available for as little as £25, this is the ultimate space-saving Christmas tree alternative for small homes.
The White Company Christmas tree is something of an icon, selling out as quickly as it becomes available every year. So it’s no surprise that its alternative faux pine branch design covered in a snowy blanket complete with lights would be anything but genius.
The White Company Christmas lit faux branch is the perfect Christmas tree alternative
Is this the best Scandi decorating idea for Christmas we’ve seen yet? Perhaps. In years gone by I've tried to create similar effects through arranging branches in a vase and decorating them with baubles. But this pine-effect faux branch feels like a big – and stylish – step up from that.
Whether you leave the design as is or adorn it with some decorations, this piece will surely make an impact in your home. Especially because of the attached LED lights that glow bright for up to six hours at a time thanks to the built-in timer.
Despite just being released, it already has some early (and satisfied) adopters. As one reviewer wrote, ‘This is absolutely lovely for the price. It’s well constructed, looks expensive and fits anywhere with ease. I can’t wait to use this in winter as the 6 hour timer makes this something you can just leave running until the batteries run out.’
The only potential downside to this product is that it runs on batteries (three AA batteries are needed which don’t come included), so that is something you need to keep in mind and will need to replace once in a while. That said, it also means that you can put this just about anywhere in the home without worrying about finding a spare plug.
Other than that, we can’t think of a bad thing to say about this. It’s really one of the best artificial Christmas tree alternatives we’ve come across thus far.
