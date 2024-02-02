Vogue Williams' wavy mirror is the epitome of luxe playfulness – and we've found the perfect high-street alternative

Vogue Williams has never shied away from expressing a fond interest in all things interiors, so it comes as no surprise that she's a proud owner of one (if not the) most gorgeous pink wavy mirror we've had the privilege to lay our eyes on.

The Irish presenter and podcaster frequently takes to Instagram to share outfit inspo. Seeing as she never fails to nail the latest in fashion, all the more she ensures to make strides in what's new for home decor trends, too.

The organic-shaped mirror trend is one that continued to sweep our social media feeds throughout 2023, and thankfully, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, the curvy mirror motif is seeing upgrades in more ways than one, with designs becoming more playful by the minute – and Vogue's wavy mirror ticks the boxes as a force to be reckoned with.

We know, she's a beauty. Although some of us may consider mirrors more practical pieces than anything, Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert assures us that mirrors do more than just function as looking glass.

'Mirrors are a great way to create the illusion of space and light, however, they can also be decorative pieces themselves,' she begins. 'Irregular-shaped mirrors continue to gain popularity as we see shoppers opting to break up the ordinary symmetry and sharpness of a space with wavy lines and unusual shapes.'

Seeing the growing 'organic shapes interior trend' championed by Gen Z only growing further into homeowners' favour likely plays a huge role in this rising trend of curves and waves, too.

As for wavy mirrors specifically, Dayna explains, 'Wavy mirrors are a simple way to create the illusion of space whilst also bringing visual interest to the room with an added element of playfulness – the triple threat of mirrors!'

Needless to say, it's a bedroom mirror idea we wish we could emulate in our homes. However, there's a high chance that Vogue Williams' exact wavy mirror stretches a tad far above our budget.

Luckily, we've tracked down a stunning alternative from The Range that we equally can't get enough of. The Pink and White Neron Acrylic Wave Mirror is currently available to pre-order right now and has already caused a stir on social media.

Better yet, picking up this pink neon wavy mirror from The Range is all the more fitting considering the brand is wholly responsible for the recent surge in interest in wavy mirrors. Especially following the release of their sellout Gia Wavy Mirror which flew off the shelves following viral social media posts spotlighting it earlier this year.

Unfortunately, this particular bargain mirror is still out of stock. However, if you're keen on the look of a more toned-down wavy mirror as a hallway mirror idea as opposed to Vogue Williams' bold choice, here are some of our favourite alternatives to consider.

Shop the wavy mirror trend

We love the pared-back takes for a more laidback scheme in need of an interesting design element. But for us, dare we say there's nothing quite as unforgettable as Vogue Williams' pink neon wavy mirror.

At least we know how to get the look for less, regardless if we're going subdued or statement.