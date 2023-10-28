We've scoured Wayfair's Way Day Sale – and we can't stop looking at this £50 designer dupe chandelier

In the design circles, the Sputnik chandelier is known as a timeless classic, first introduced onto the interior design scene in the 1950s. And we just spotted the perfect bargain version of this icon in the Wayfair Way Day sale that’s running this whole weekend ending at midnight on Sunday 29th October.

Currently priced at £52.99, discounted from £74.99 for the duration of this weekend, exactly is the George Oliver Cobina 6-Light Sputnik Chandelier at Wayfair. The contemporary Cobina light rivals its designer counterparts such as Houseof’s Sputnik Flush Ceiling Light, which is selling for £499. We rest our case.

The Sputnik light deal

The Sputnik light is named after the Soviet Union’s (and the world’s) first orbiting satellite sent into space in 1957, which gave rise to a new modernist style of home decor, which still holds up today. It’s defined by a core surrounded by several arms with light bulbs and makes for the perfect dining room lighting idea.

Wayfair’s Cobina light is available in two colour options - fully black or two-toned brushed gold copper with contrasting black. But we’re big fans of the monochrome version as its simplicity better highlights the decades-old lighting trend.

The light fixture comes without light bulbs, which you will have to purchase yourself separately. But that gives you the creative freedom to further personalise this stunning chandelier, as pointed out by one reviewer, ‘I ordered larger bulbs than I expected and it really makes this lamp look even more awesome!’

And furthermore, the light comes with an adjustable height function, which is where its designer counterpart from Houseof falls short.

Boasting almost 150 five-star reviews, we think it’s quite clear what previous customers think of their purchase as one wrote, ‘This light fixture was a great value, and offered a high end look for a very reasonable price. The installation instructions aren’t the best (one step tells you to turn on the water pipe which I took to mean twist the black down rod onto the fixture) but installation was otherwise pretty straightforward. I opted to use 2 different size globe bulbs, and it made it even more Sputnik-like in my opinion.’

If you’re a fan of the contemporary aesthetic, then what’s not to like?