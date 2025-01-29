4 ways to use contemporary checks in your home that will never date, according to an interior expert
Trends come and go, but here’s how to give this look timeless appeal
Contemporary checks are having a moment in interiors at the moment. We've seen them popping up on lamps, wallpaper, cushions and bedding all over the high street in the new spring and summer collections.
If you're tempted by this home decor trend, the good news is that when treated with care a strong check pattern can be a timeless look that will add a playful note to your home.
What makes a contemporary check is the bold colour choice and variation in scale. It does have some crossover with the softer gingham pattern, but the key difference is that these more modern checks are punchier and best added to a space as the main focal point.
To help you add this trending look into your home in a way that won't date anytime soon, we've asked interior expert Charlotte Boyd, an interior writer and stylist with over 20 years of experience styling photo shoots and writing for interior magazines, to share her top four tips for styling it.
1. Make it modern
Ditch the idea that checks are just for traditional schemes and homes; by choosing fabrics, wallpapers and tiles in bolder colours and in bigger scales they can feel contemporary. Also consider the style of check; gingham designs, with varying tones of one colour, have a softer feel, whereas checkerboard patterns are stronger and bolder, even in more neutral colourways.
2. Play with scale
Small checks are versatile and easy to use anywhere, especially in soft pastel or neutral shades; paper all four walls in a kitchen or use a fabric as full length drapes in a bedroom.
In bigger spaces don’t be afraid to go large, using an oversized checkerboard wallpaper idea or tile in a strong colour will create a bold statement, use more sparingly in just one area such as the floor or accent wall for a strong graphic look.
3. Partner with plains
Offset this graphic design with areas of white or plain neutral, for example pairing a checked window treatment with plain painted walls or a bold wallpaper with a pale neutral floor, this will create balance and prevent the space from becoming too busy visually.
Picking out a shade from your chosen check design and using as a block of colour on another large piece in the room, such a sofa or chair is a useful approach and ties the scheme together.
You can even try a brightly coloured checked wallpaper as a feature wall idea to add fun and vibrancy to a neutral dining room, keeping the rest of the décor pared back
4. Create a focal point
Use bold checkerboard designs to highlight a focal point within a room, whether that’s a feature wall, tiles on a statement hallway or kitchen floor or a fabric on a wow piece of upholstery, keep the rest of the décor paired back so the focus remains on the pattern.
Checks are a versatile design to decorate with, however, so if you do want to add a complementary accent pattern into the scheme, you can take your pick from stripes, florals and curvaceous abstract designs.
Get the look
Checks are a constantly evolving trend that is will always be in fashion in one form or another. By making it the focal point in a room and not going overboard you can give them a contemporary spin in your home that will look striking for years to come.
Charlotte Boyd is a freelance interiors writer and stylist, who has been creating content for some of the top interiors magazines, and brands for over 20 years. She regularly writes for ideal Home as well as producing and styling photoshoots for brands such as Villa Nova and Victoria Carpets. Charlotte is passionate about inspiring people to shop for and decorate their homes in a way that beings them joy.
