Aldi is selling a dog lounger with canopy and pet lovers are obsessed

The hot weather has finally hit, and we're making the most of every sunny minute, from long walks in the park to days lazy at home firing up the barbecue. The warm weather can get a bit much for our four-legged friends, however, who need some extra love and attention when the mercury rises.

Aldi has come up with a solution that's cute and practical in equal measures, and it's selling fast. The new Aldi rattan dog lounger with canopy provides a shady spot for our furry friends to chill out outside. The stylish rattan design also means it'll blend in with your best garden furniture.

Aldi rattan dog lounger

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Aldi rattan dog lounger, £99.99 at Aldi (opens in new tab) comes in dark grey rattan with a light grey canopy and cushion. It's suitable for pets that weigh up to 30kg, and the dimensions are 92 x 63 x 71.5cm.

As we mentioned earlier, the rattan material and sophisticated grey tones will mean it'll blend in nicely with your existing garden furniture ideas, so you can keep things looking stylish whether you have a small patio or a larger outdoor living space.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The luxury dog lounger isn't all style and no substance though, as it has various design features to help pets combat the heat when it's time to rest and nap. The canopy and cushion are water-resistant so it can be used rain or shine.

What's more, it has a handy compartment that holds a stainless steel bowl for water or treats for when your dog gets hungry or thirsty. According to the Aldi website, the rattan material is made with UV50+ protection, too.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The canopy folds down, as shown in the pictures, so it can be used without the covering, and stored more easily when not in use. Keep it in good condition by cleaning it regularly with one of the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair.

Don't forget to bring it in overnight to protect it from wear and tear due to being exposed to changes in temperature. Will you be treating your pet to this luxury dog lounger?