How to clean dog pee from carpet - foolproof methods that saved my carpets during the puppy stage
From one dog paw-rent to another, this is everything you need to know
Knowing how to clean dog pee from carpet is an essential skills every dog parent will need to master. And as someone who has been there, done that, and still has recurring nightmares about it, I’m here to tell you that it does get better.
When I adopted my dog, he was five months old. And while he was partially toilet trained, the stress of moving from a rescue centre to my house meant that he regressed - and boy, did my carpets and rugs know it! And while I furiously found myself Googling how to clean carpet and how to remove stains from a carpet, anyone who has a dog will know that the problems don’t end there. You also need to deal with the odour AND the marking that sees your dogs repeat the piddling process time and time again.
Thankfully, my dog is now fully toilet trained and hasn’t had any accidents in years, but I know that puppy parents and senior dog owners still struggle on a daily basis. That’s why I’ve decided to share my knowledge - with the help of industry experts - to put together the ultimate guide on how to clean dog pee from carpet.
1. Start cleaning as soon as possible
If your puppy hasn’t quite mastered their puppy pad aim, or your senior dog has had a little accident, the best piece of advice I can give you is to start cleaning up as soon as you spot the dog pee on your carpet.
Laura Harnett, founder of eco-cleaning brand Seep, agrees, saying, ‘You need to act quickly to clean up dog wee as the smell can linger for a long time, and it will stain the carpet if not treated as soon as possible.’
Of course, I get that it’s not always possible to clean up immediately. During the puppy stage, there were many times when I randomly spotted a damp spot on the carpet and had no idea how long it had been there. So, just do it when you first see it - ideally before it dries completely.
2. Blot first
Before you go in gung-ho to clean dog pee from the carpet, it's important to consider how you can preserve the integrity of your carpet fibres as your clean. Given its thick woven fabric, carpet doesn’t have the wipe-clean nature of wooden flooring or tiles.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Gervaise Ovin, a professional cleaner from Wecasa advises, ‘Use paper towels or a clean cloth to blot as much of the urine as possible. Press down firmly to absorb as much as you can.’
Personally, I always found a clean cloth to be gentler on my carpet as I have thick, loop-cable carpet in my home. But if you have a smoother, low-cut pile, you may find that a paper towel works for you.
I have a few packs of these at home. And while they're useful for cleaning the whole house, they're also great for cleaning dog pee from the carpet.
3. Apply a white vinegar solution
One thing I learned before becoming a puppy parent is that cleaning with vinegar can solve (just about) everything, so I was happy to discover that it can also help to clean dog pee from the carpet..
As Laura says, you should ‘mix equal parts of white vinegar with water and rub it into the stained area. Use a gentle brush to work it into the carpet to make sure it penetrates the pile and gets to all of the urine.’
Ideally, you should let it sit for 5-10 minutes to work its magic before blotting the area once again with your paper towel or cloth. At this point, you want to remove as much of the solution as possible.
If your white vinegar stock is running low, you might want to stock up. Miniml has always been my favourite, and the spray bottle is extra handy.
4. Add some baking soda into the mix
Baking soda is another natural cleaning hack that has saved my bacon over the years. In fact, I currently have four bottles of the stuff sitting in the cupboard under my sink as I buy in bulk.
It’s essential for this next step, too, as you need to add baking soda to the mix. Gervaise says, ‘Sprinkle baking soda over the affected area. It will help to absorb moisture and neutralise any lingering odour. Let it sit for 15-30 minutes.’
And if your dog has peed on the sofa, you can use the baking soda sofa cleaning hack to clean that mess up as well. I tried it and it works a treat.
When you're a dog owner, you can never have too much baking soda. From cleaning dog pee from the carpet to deodorising dog beds, it does it all.
5. Vacuum the area
Although baking soda can really help to clean dog pee from the carpet, you don’t want to leave it on there. You don’t want your pooch eating it, after all.
So, Gervaise says, ‘Once the baking soda is dry, vacuum the area thoroughly to remove all of the residue. For particularly tough stains, you may need to repeat the process to fully eliminate the odour and stain.’
Of course, you can use any of the best vacuum cleaners for this task. But as I crowned the Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog vacuum as the best vacuum for suction, I’d always recommend that one.
6. If in doubt, use a carpet cleaner
Although all of the above steps allow you to clean a carpet without a machine, I get that life can be busy (especially with a puppy in tow), and sometimes you just don’t want the faff that comes with cleaning dog pee off the carpet. In that case, you might want to consider using one of the best carpet cleaners or spot washers.
This is particularly handy if you’re new to the puppy game and haven’t gotten used to dealing with all of their bodily fluids just yet.
As VAX UK’s Senior Product Manager, Faye Doolittle, says, ‘A spot washer will also reduce the risk of your hands coming into contact with any unpleasant pet messes, since instead of reaching for absorbent towels or paper, you can use a spot washer to hygienically clean up urine. Some models also self-clean, which further reduces the need to bring your hands into contact with germs.’
Plus, they can be used elsewhere around the house.
FAQs
What scent will keep dogs from peeing on carpet?
As they have a keen sense of smell, there are many ways that you can stop dogs from peeing on the carpet. It’s worth noting that these may not work if you don’t clean any residual urine from the carpet, though:
- Vinegar.
- Citrus.
- Bitter apple.
- Pepper (especially cayenne pepper).
- Rosemary.
Does dog urine smell ever go away?
Yes, but only if you take proper measures to get rid of the smell. You need to ensure that you’re properly cleaning and deodorising the area that has been peed on, and you can use both vinegar and baking soda to do that.
If the urine smell is particularly bad, you may have to repeat the cleaning process a few times and it may take a while for the lingering smell to go away properly. But, if you do all of the above, it should definitely go away.
Now you know how to clean dog pee from the carpet, you can be prepared for your pooch’s next little accident!
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
'I'd always dreamt of this house' says the homeowner of this stunning Georgian farmhouse
This Georgian farmhouse was the perfect match for the dream home its owner had on her Pinterest board for years
By Karen Darlow
-
When to plant fritillaria bulbs - the best time to add these incredibly pretty blooms to your garden
Learn when to plant fritillaria bulbs and treat yourself to an array of beautiful blooms come spring
By Holly Reaney
-
You should never store these 5 things in your shed over winter - now is your last chance to move them
Do you have any of these in your shed?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
These self-adhesive hooks have over 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon - but can they handle heavy winter coats? I tested them to find out
I got 99 problems, but winter coat storage ain’t one anymore
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to descale an iron - experts reveal how to banish limescale without harsh chemicals
Say goodbye to white limescale stains on your clothes
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can painting radiators black reduce your energy bills? We asked the experts, and they have good news and bad news
Will a coat of paint be your secret weapon this winter?
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Why does my vacuum cleaner smell? 6 common causes and tips to tackle those pesky odours, according to experts
Here's why you may be dealing with a smelly machine...
By Jullia Joson
-
Do vacuum cleaners spread dust? Here's what the experts want you to know, and their top tips for preventing it
Expert tips you ought to know for a cleaner home
By Jullia Joson
-
Are vacuum cleaners with bags better? Experts reveal why they could be the superior choice for your home
These surprising reasons could convince you why bagged is the way to go
By Jullia Joson
-
What to do if birds are nesting on your roof - now is the only time you can legally take any action
It's not always safe for our feathered friends to roost on our roofs
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How often should you descale a kettle? It is a lot more often than you might think, according to the experts
Get your kettle in tip top condition - your brews will thank you for it
By Kezia Reynolds