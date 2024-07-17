Wireless wall lights are the trend we're seeing everywhere on Instagram – these 6 pretty battery-operated designs need no hardwiring

Wall lighting and wall sconces are one of the must-have sources of light when creating a lighting layering effect in a room. And as ambient lighting is increasingly paid more attention to, wall sconces are also becoming more and more popular in homes. But if you don’t want to (or can’t if you’re renting) hardwire a light with the help of a professional electrician as is recommended, you will love the new wireless wall sconce trend we’re seeing everywhere.

Light layering has always been a trusted tool of interior designers and stylists. But combining multiple sources of lighting at different spots and heights of a room - which is what lighting layering stands for - has become a more mainstream lighting trend over the last couple of years.

Wireless, battery-operated and rechargeable, wireless wall sconces can easily be incorporated into any room of the house and combined with table lamps, pendant lights, floor lamps and any other sources of light. So we've rounded up our favourite options that need next to no effort to install in your home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

Our top picks

Why should you buy wireless wall sconces?

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – this is the year of beautiful and cool lighting. As fun and clever lighting trends emerge, be it the decorative wiggle lamps or practical wireless table lamps, we don’t think we’ve ever been as excited about lamps and lighting fixtures as we are now.

And pretty wall sconces are another style we’ve been seeing a lot of.

‘Wall sconces create a warm, inviting atmosphere with indirect lighting, act as stylish decorative elements that complement the decor, and provide space-saving lighting solutions where floor or table space is limited,’ Alex says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

She adds, ‘Wall sconces are beneficial in various rooms. In the living room, they can frame a fireplace, highlight artwork, or provide reading light near seating areas. Bedrooms benefit from bedside sconces, freeing up nightstand space and creating a calming ambiance, while hallways feel more welcoming and well-lit. Sconces in bathrooms offer flattering light around mirrors, adding a spa-like feel, and in dining rooms, they add elegance and sophistication.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But given the extra headache of hardwiring that living room wall light ideas come with, many brands have spotted a gap in the market for wireless wall sconces which have been enjoying a lot of attention on social media like Instagram as influencers like Toby Perryman-Payne of @tobyshome have been sharing their wireless wall light finds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

What is the difference between wall sconce and a wall light?

If you’re wondering what exactly is the distinction between a wall sconce and a wall light, think of a wall sconce as one style of the overarching wall light category. But the two are very often used interchangeably. Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, offers a further explanation of the differences between the two.

‘A wall light is a broad category that includes any light fixture mounted on a wall. In contrast, a wall sconce is a specific type of wall light designed to mount flush against the wall, often featuring decorative elements that project light either upwards, downwards, or both, adding ambience or highlighting architectural features.’

Battery-operated wall sconces still need to be attached to the wall with screws which might not be ideal for every renter. But if you can or are willing to fill the holes in and paint over them at the end of your tenancy, these wireless wall lights are the easiest way for you to light up your home’s walls.