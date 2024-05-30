Wiggle lamps are the up-and-coming lighting trend we’re seeing everywhere – these are 6 of the most stylish ones to shop now
The lighting style taking over the high street
This year, it’s chic home lighting’s time to shine as stylish as lamps of all shapes and sizes take over the high street and designer stores alike – and inevitably ending up on our wish list. The latest addition, and object of our desires? The cool wiggle lamp designs.
Consisting of a wave-shaped base with a regular lampshade atop, this groovy lighting trend might be new but we’re already starting to see it popping up in our favourite shops. With its innate sense of movement and minimalist design it's anything but boring.
A wiggle base works perfectly for both table and floor lamps – and we found 6 of the best designs in this statement style that are available to shop now. And if you’re not sure how to style them, then our interior experts come with their tips to the rescue.
Our favourite wiggle lights
We love this table lamp design for its textured raffia lampshade, which is the most natural companion to the classic wrought iron base with slightly exaggerated wiggles.
While most of the wiggle lamps available on the market are made from metal, this wooden John Lewis option stands out as its wavy base comes in light walnut and black ash versions.
Anthropologie's twist iron table lamp comes in three different colourways but this dark red is undoubtedly our favourite. We're obsessed with the design's glossy finish and retro look.
This floor lamp design by ValueLights is full of fun, movement and texture as the wiggly base in black metal is paired with a pleated origami lamp shade. Plus, it's a bargain!
For an easy way to add a dreamy pop of colour to a corner, this floor lamp boasts those sumptuous wiggles in both a cream option as well as this chic sage colourway.
Why should you buy a wiggle lamp?
The rising popularity of wiggle lamps in recent months can be largely credited to the larger curvy home decor trend which favours curved furniture, home accessories and even architectural elements over harsh angles.
‘Over the past few years we’ve seen a revival of curved shapes and irregular lines in interior design - and this has been particularly popular within lighting trends, from mushroom lamps to scalloped lampshades,’ says Marlena Kaminska, designer at ValueLights.
And just like the glass mushroom lamp trend, this lighting style, too, is an expression of biophilic design as we long to include and reference the great outdoors and nature in our interiors more.
‘The trend of wavy-base lamps we're seeing this year primarily draws inspiration from the organic and fluid forms prominent in the biomorphic design trend, which emphasises natural shapes and a sense of movement,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘This trend can also be linked to the broader influence of the 1970s and 1980s postmodern design revival, characterised by playful and unconventional forms.’
Wiggle lamps are also much loved for their versatility, easily appealing both to minimalists and maximalists. ‘Largely the trend of wavy and wiggle lamps reflects a desire to balance both minimalist and maximalist influences in modern homes,' adds Marlena.
'Playing with shape and texture, as opposed to colour, allows homeowners to bring creativity into their homes without having to break away from a neutral palette, adding a touch of whimsical charm while still feeling contemporary.'
How to style a wiggle lamp
Wiggle lamps make for the perfect living room lighting idea as thanks to their visually striking design, they should be properly displayed for all to see.
‘Thanks to their unique design, we love sitting wiggle lamps in spots that will highlight their artistic design on bookshelves nestled amongst your houseplants or displayed on a coffee table as an eye-catching accent piece,’ says Marlena.
‘To style a wavy-base lamp, position it on a table or desk where it can serve as a focal point,' agrees Sam. 'Pair it with furniture that has clean lines, matching the shade with accent colours to create a cohesive look. Complement the lamp with soft, textured fabrics and keep the surrounding decor minimal to let the lamp stand out.’
We're pretty confident in betting that these wiggle lamps will be finding their way into your home, too. Enjoy!
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
How to paint stripes on a wall – get the look with our easy step-by-step guide
Give walls an easy update with painted stripes
By Amy Hodge
-
Are striped tiles the next big thing in bathrooms? We asked experts whether the trend is here to stay
Plus, how to use – and it's more than just on the walls
By Holly Cockburn
-
Can you turn a shed into a sauna? Here’s everything you need to know
Imagine having your very own spa-like space in your garden!
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Pastel eclectic decor is a ‘vibrant, playful and personal look’ – this is how to get on board with this new ‘it’ trend
And the best pieces to help you achieve the coveted look
By Sara Hesikova
-
The White Company deals – how to save on the brand's luxury homeware
Our guide to finding the best The White Company deals, including when to shop for the biggest discounts
By Amy Lockwood
-
Cult coffee shop Blank Street has turned its viral Blueberry Matcha drink into a candle – and it's already selling out
Viral drink of 2023 gets a scented candle makeover - and we've found some great smelling alternates
By Sara Hesikova
-
Argos has cut the price on its Christmas decorations - including a 7ft tree for under £35
Deck the halls with boucle stockings, sparkling gold baubles and a finishing-touch wreath
By Holly Cockburn
-
I've been preparing for Black Friday for months - and these are the little home luxuries I always wait to shop for in the sales (they're finally on offer!)
Including luxe Neom home fragrances and cosy season staples
By Holly Cockburn
-
The White Company has brought this Y2K home fragrance essential back with a chic new look
Fragrancing your home has never been so easy with the new White Company plug-in diffuser
By Rebecca Knight
-
Angela Scanlon reveals the 3 things she bought 'just for the aesthetic'
Not even Angela Scanlon is exempt from going after the pretty things
By Jullia Joson
-
The iconic blanket our Editor is buying in Arket's sale this weekend - she has 2 already!
Our Editor already has two Arket blankets but she's eyeing up her third - here's why you should be too
By Rebecca Knight