Wireless wall lights are the secret to a fuss-free and budget-friendly sophisticated lighting scheme
This easy hack instantly adds warmth to a space with no wires in sight
If there's something we know for sure, it's that wall lights will always be a welcome addition to a home as gorgeous accent lighting. Well, what if we told you that you could get the look without the need for costly electrical work?
Lighting trends may constantly be shifting with the seasons, but wall lights and sconces are lighting choices that will continue to stand the test of time. Whether it be as an ambient bathroom lighting idea to frame a mirror or to add depth to otherwise lacking living room lighting ideas. Luckily for us, it just became even easier to install wall lights – no wiring required.
The secret to getting the wall light look without worrying about a frustratingly complex process of tearing into your walls? Utilising the best wireless and rechargeable lighting, of course.
Wireless wall lights hack
It's no surprise that social media is a breeding ground for the newest home decor trends, and influencers and content creators have been embarking on a new easy DIY project: wireless wall lights. Just searching 'wireless wall lights' on TikTok and Instagram brings up loads of videos ranging from hundreds of thousands of views to millions, so you can rest assured that it's a trend to know about.
Simply choose your preferred light fitting, drill it into the wall (we've even seen some renters using extra-strong command strips to achieve this look), and install rechargeable or battery-powered bulbs. You can opt for bulbs that are remote-controlled, or you can even find light fittings that have been designed specifically to be wireless, only needing to be operated by touching them.
@tobyshome0 ♬ Tchaikovsky: Dance of The Sugar Plum Fairy (From The Nutcracker Suite) - Dreamscape Cinema Orchestra
Yes, it's that easy. So naturally, it comes as no surprise that wireless wall lights are rising in popularity. Especially when you consider 'the costs associated with electrical installation often requiring messy and invasive chasing of wires within walls,' as explained by Matthew Currington, technical director at The Lighting Superstore.
'This elegant alternative not only eliminates the need for an electrician but also ensures a budget-friendly approach to achieving a sophisticated lighting scheme for your home,' adds Julian Page, head of design at BHS.
Julian assures that by opting for wireless wall lights, it's easy enough to 'create a cosy reading nook, highlight artwork, or illuminate a hallway without being constrained by the limitations of traditional wiring.'
Further speaking on the benefits of this wall lighting choice, Rohan Blacker, founder of Pooky Lighting says, 'Wireless wall lights are favoured for their ease of installation, requiring no complex wiring and allowing for flexible placement.'
Since installation mostly just involves drilling in a couple of screws, there is so much more room to play with when it comes to choosing your ideal placement.
Better yet, Rohan assures that many wireless lights still have all the features expected from a fixed fitting, such as the ability to dim – which is important in the likes of bedroom lighting ideas, for example.
Shop wireless wall light essentials
As we mentioned, you can make any light fitting of your choice rechargeable by simply using a rechargeable or battery-powered bulb.
Alternatively, if you're after an option that is already wireless off the bat, this stylish sensor wall light is certain to look gorgeous in a bedroom.
Of course, with the many benefits of wireless wall lights come its limitations.
'Having to charge wireless lights is a potential drawback,' warns Matthew. 'How often you need to charge your light will depend on battery capacity, power consumption, and usage.'
But, we'll let you be the one to decide whether or not opting for wireless wall lights is worth the instant flexibility and convenience you gain as a result.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
