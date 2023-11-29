Amazon has gone IRL, launching its first 'Second Chance' pop-up offering home appliances up to 50% off

Amazon has launched its pop-up Second Chance Store, giving returned products a new lease of life, and shoppers a hefty bargain on some of their dream wishlist items. Yes, folks, we're talking about Amazon, but IRL! The in-person store opened for the first time today, offering savings of up to 50% off compared to recommended retail prices.

That's right. Securing one of the best air fryers and other aspirational kitchen appliances on the market doesn't have to set you back a lot now. With Christmas on the horizon, we know many of us are trying to save our pennies where we can, after all.

What's more, Amazon isn't only offering deals on home appliances, but also electric gadgets, books, and toys to better fit the bill as a gift for a loved one this year.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon launches in-person Second Chance Store

Just today, Amazon launched its in-person Second Chance Store, giving shoppers the chance to buy quality returned products, IRL. Yes, you'll be able to browse through the otherwise online retailer's refurbished stock in-store, to remove all the guesswork from trying to scope one of your wishlist items online with no point of reference.

The Second Chance Store is located at the Brunswick Centre in Central London and will be open until 11th December. The store was launched in partnership with children's charity, Barnardo's, with all proceeds circling back to support their work with children and young people across the UK.

The new retail store features deals on a wide range of returned products, spanning everything from kitchen appliances like the best coffee machines, the best stand mixers, and of course, air fryers galore. Perhaps the idea of securing one of the best air fryers under £100 won't be such a faraway reality anymore.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If there's a shopping trend we've been undeniably noticing for the past couple of months now, it's that shopping second-hand and refurbished is the way to go. Take eBay Certified Refurbished, for example. More and more, we've seen people opting for 'like-new' products if it means securing a deal on things they otherwise wouldn't dream of buying new.

So, if you've been eyeing some new home appliances, Amazon's Second Chance store might just be the place to go. For your convenience, we've rounded up a few examples of the in-store deals you can secure. But, do be mindful that prices are constantly fluctuating depending on whether products are used, refurbished, returned, and all the lot.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Second-hand and refurbished products were one of our favourite ways to scout out deals for the Black Friday sales that just passed, and they're continuing well into the end of the year as it draws to a close. In fact, it's been reported that Amazon gave a second chance to more than four million products last year, ultimately helping Brits nationwide save more than £100 million by buying used or refurbished products at a discount.

If you can't make it to the in-person store, loads of products are available to buy year-round online at Amazon Second Chance. We suppose the main perk of visiting the pop-up is the advantage of being able to scope out the products and their condition before they show up at your doorstep.

And, if you need some extra assurance, take it from me who's bought a handful of things refurbished and used. I've bought a 'like-new' Kindle from Amazon and a 'very good' refurbished Dyson Airwrap from eBay, and they have since become some of my everyday must-haves that I may have not otherwise bought at full price.

It's a win-win, folks. Believe me.

(Image credit: Amazon)

John Boumphrey, UK country manager at Amazon concludes, 'Amazon is committed to giving more products a second chance – both through helping customers shop pre-loved, and through programmes to recycle, trade in and repair products, contributing to a more circular economy.'

'The Second Chance Store that we’ve launched today with Barnardo’s is all about offering customers a great way to shop second-hand this festive season while supporting a brilliant charity we have been working with for many years.'