eBay Certified Refurbished always has a bargain on Dyson and Smeg appliances – but this year's Black Friday deals shocked even us

Black Friday is right around the corner and eBay's Certified Refurbished deals are one of our best-kept secrets at Ideal Home for getting your hands on quality small appliances at even greater prices you'll love.

We think shopping via eBay's Certified Refurbished programme is among one of the savviest ways you can bag the best Black Friday deals this year.

Whether you're on the hunt to find one of the best air fryers, best vacuum cleaners, or even the best coffee machines this November, eBay's Certified Refurbished deals are certainly a way forward to shop this Black Friday (and every other day, for that matter) that not enough people know about.

(Image credit: Future/Phillip Sowels )

Last year, when finding an air fryer in stock was basically like gold dust, many of us started getting extra crafty when it came to trawling the internet to find the best Black Friday air fryer deals. That's when we came across eBay Certified Refurbished air fryers, and we've been changed ever since.

In fact, some of the Ideal Home team even had the pleasure of being invited to the UK's first-ever air fryer restaurant earlier this year, where all the dishes were cooked using Certified Refurbished air fryers. Needless to say, we were extremely impressed and can attest to the quality of these appliances.

eBay Certified Refurbished deals

'The Refurbished Hub on eBay gives shoppers up to 50% off the RRP of an item and, this Black Friday, we're offering even bigger discounts across a range of top-quality refurbished products, from big brand tech gadgets to home and garden must-haves and top of the range hair and beauty products,' starts Mark Monte-Colombo, head of refurbished technology at eBay UK.

'These refurbished products all come with a 12-month seller guarantee which covers any defects in functionality and is backed by eBay's Money Back Guarantee, which means people can shop with confidence.'

Here are our top picks to shop to kit out your home with this Black Friday.

eBay Certified Refurbished Black Friday deals

eBay Refurbished Black Friday codes

FYI, Ninja, Dyson, Shark, and Smeg are offering further discounts on their already-discounted refurbished products which will be automatically added at checkout.

Ninja: a further 25% off with the code BFNINJA25

a further 25% off with the code Shark: a further 25% off with the code BFSHARK25

a further 25% off with the code Smeg: a further 30% off with the code SMEGBF30

a further 30% off with the code Dyson: a further 40% off with the code DYSONBF40

So, don't panic if the price is not as it seems at first glance as we listed above. Simply add it to your basket and see the savings for yourself.

The Ninja, Shark, and Smeg codes will be active from now until Cyber Monday (27th November). The Dyson code will be active until 1st December.

FAQs

What is the Refurbished on eBay programme? 'Refurbished on eBay allows buyers to shop with confidence on eBay with the knowledge that they can find fully functional refurbished products which have been inspected, cleaned and refurbished by either the manufacturer itself, or manufacturer-approved sellers,' explains Mark Monte-Colombo, head of refurbished technology at eBay UK. 'In an effort to provide both better value for shoppers and help the planet, eBay's Refurbished programme aims to demonstrate that shoppers can reduce the environmental impact of purchases whilst still getting great products for better value.' Mark continues, 'Buying Refurbished allows shoppers to get up to 50% off the price of that same item, so it's a great way to help shoppers get more for their money, particularly amidst the rising cost of living.'

What are the different gradings of Refurbished? There are four levels of grading for eBay Refurbished products, which are clearly marked in the listing title when browsing through eBay. • Certified: pristine, like-new product that was refurbished by the manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor

• Excellent: none to minimal wear, refurbished by quality-vetted sellers

• Very Good: slight wear, refurbished by quality-vetted sellers

• Good: moderate wear, refurbished by quality-vetted sellers Irrespective of which grade you opt for, you can rest assured that all products are 100% functional. It is worth noting, however, that discounts and price cuts tend to be a lot more significant as you move into the 'Very Good' and 'Good' side of the scale.

What is eBay Certified Refurbished? As aforementioned above, Certified Refurbished are items that have been refurbished by the manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor and is eBay's highest condition for grading. Certified Refurbished was our main focus for compiling our top deals as the products are in pristine, like-new condition, but for a considerably lower price point. You can still feel like you're 'buying new' without having to pay the extra price tag that comes with that. Not to mention, it's a lot kinder for the planet. In order for a product to fulfil eBay's Certified Refurbished standards, it must be in pristine, like-new condition, meeting the following requirements: • Quality control: Will have been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished to original specifications by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor

• Appearance: no scratches, dents, cracks, or signs of use

• Functionality: fully functional and must meet category-specific functionality check requirements provided by eBay

• Protection: minimum one-year guarantee provided by the seller

How to check if products fit the bill for eBay Refurbished? Here are some things to look out for to ensure that your eBay Refurbished products are as they say they are. • All items come with a description of their condition, noting any imperfections.

• All Refurbished items come with a 12-month seller guarantee which covers any defects in functionality, so you can shop with confidence.

• Your Refurbished purchase is protected by eBay's Money Back Guarantee for 30 days from its delivery date in case your item doesn't arrive or doesn't arrive as described.

Mark Monte-Colombo at eBay UK concludes, 'With everyone keeping an eye on bank balances, we're passionate about bringing our shoppers the opportunity to get the brands and products they want, for less this Black Friday and we want to show that shopping refurbished is one way they can make some serious savings without compromising on functionality or experience.'