This stunning bathroom proves that the theory of avoiding colour in a small space is to be ignored...

For first-time buyers Charlie and her fiancé, James, this terraced house in Tooting, where Charlie has lived for six years, was exactly the home they’d hoped for.

‘We were lucky as the previous owners had already converted the loft,’ says Charlie. ‘The house only needed light renovations rather than anything structural, and we made updating the leaky main bathroom our priority.’

The small bathroom layout on the first floor is just over one and a half metres wide and two metres long and was lined wall-to-ceiling with cracked dark brown tiles. ‘Light is a big thing for me, and the room felt like a dingy cave,’ Charlie recalls.

‘The layout was cramped, with a bath down one side and the basin squeezed in at the end, which created a pinch point with the toilet under the window.’

With no experience of renovating, Charlie and James were cautious about taking on the project themselves. However, working in costume design, Charlie had lots of ideas and wanted to find a company she could collaborate with.

The couple went to see Simply Bathrooms & Interiors (Surrey) and discovered that they could take on the project from start to finish. Charlie showed director Sophie Harrold images of elements she was drawn to, including terrazzo, a statement basin, soft pastels and boutique hotel bathrooms.

‘I’d gathered pictures of retro bathrooms with mid-century furniture and Sophie picked up on those ideas with samples of terrazzo, green tiles and fluted details,’ Charlie says. After considering a classic neutral terrazzo and another with browny tones, there was no contest.

‘James and I both loved the playful look of the pastel green terrazzo, and the flecks of white, pinky quartz and burnt orange informed the rest of the scheme,’ says Charlie.

The old bathroom was gutted and the walls and pipework repaired. To open up the space, the bath was installed beneath the window and a bespoke vanity ensured a perfect fit.

‘We’re so happy with the changes,’ says Charlie. ‘The design is far more original than anything I’ve seen and proves that a bold look really works in a small bathroom.’

‘We were drawn to boutique hotel-style bathroom ideas, especially as it’s quite small,’ says Charlie.

'We have a mid-century, vintage vibe flowing through our home, so the pastel green terrazzo was an instant hit, creating the starting point that we built upon with complementing green tiles, pale pink walls, and brushed brass fittings.'

'The fluted elements on the shower screen, vanity, and tiled skirting add another layer of detail from that era.’

‘A really nice touch is the mint trim on the shower screen being such a close match to the tiles,’ says Charlie. ‘The ribbed glass and terrazzo were top of our wishlist and give the room its distinct mid-century look.’

‘I went back to my inspiration board for wall lighting ideas and decided these ceramic ones - the Eala wall light, £228 each at Spark & Bell - would be perfect,’ says Charlie. ‘I like the 1970s feel and the gold fleck, handmade by ceramicist Katie Preece, gives off a lovely glow.’

‘The 1500mm bath isn’t full size but it’s large enough and placed under the window has really maximised space,’ says Charlie. ‘IP-rated LEDs inside the niche give the room a lovely glow in the evening.’

‘We were a bit apprehensive about the basin but now I love that it’s bold and brave and out there, the pop of colour bounces the eye around the room and is the perfect pairing with the green tones,’ says Charlie.

‘The floating vanity makes the room feel more open with essential bathroom storage ideas and a fluted door to bring in a bit of texture.’

‘I didn’t want too much artwork in here because there’s already a lot going,’ says Charlie. ‘This cute, limited edition watercolour by artist Moira Frith caught my eye, the colour complements the basin and it has the perfect fun vibe. The wooden frame and reclaimed oak shelf add a bit of warmth and it’s nice to have greenery for softness.’

