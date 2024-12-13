Gift-wrapping experts have called it - this is the colour you should be wrapping your presents with this Christmas to add a luxury flourish

Gift givers listen up! Burgundy is the colour of the season when it comes to wrapping presents this Christmas.

Choosing your wrapping paper feels almost as special as selecting the gift itself. There is something special about opening a gift that someone has taken the care to choose some lovely gift-wrapping ideas.

Well, this year according to Next is the year of burgundy wrapping paper. This luxurious hue has already conquered our wardrobes, and now it is taking the wrapping world by storm. A gorgeous dark plum red, it’s easy to see why the colourway has become so popular.

(Image credit: Next)

Why is Burgandy trending?

We’ve seen burgundy everywhere this season. Rich dark reds have taken the interiors and fashion world and with cherry red set to dominate 2025, the red revival is going nowhere and has become a key part of Christmas decor trends this year.

‘When it comes to packaging and gift wrapping, there are some shades that always convey a sophisticated look, no matter what time of year. One of those tones is burgundy, which also just happens to be the colour of the season in fashion,' says Rachel Watkyn founder of Tiny Box Company .

'Burgundy is rich, and elegant and the aesthetic is both chic and timeless, and it goes well with simply everything, making it a clear choice for wrapping any gift,’

‘It conjures up images of winter scenes, mulled wine, spices and velvet,' says gift-wrapping expert Aoife Forbes , who has been collaborating with Next to share gift-wrapping tips. 'Burgundy almost feels like an elevated neutral at this time of year as it pairs well with most colours. It works so well with natural foliage and other jewel-like tones such as emerald green too.'

How to style burgandy wrapping paper

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

‘I love using burgundy kraft paper as a blank canvas and then adding crisp, white, grosgrain ribbon. It's such a timeless look. Add a sprig of holly, dark green foliage or brown pinecones and a touch of gold to add drama and luxe to any gift,’ says Aoife Forbes.

Despite being rich in colour, you can use burgundy like a blank canvas. Not only does it pair with most colours, but burgundy will add a luxury note to anything you pair it with.

‘It’s a bit more subdued from the brighter shades we’re used to seeing, making it perfect for high-end and luxury gifts,’ says Rachel from Tiny Box Company.

‘Choose a deep green ribbon to keep the festive vibe going - or go for a classic choice like gold or silver to really make your gift shine. Either way, you can’t really go wrong with this chic and elegant palette choice - so really it’s no surprise it’s a trending colour this winter.’

Shop burgandy wrapping paper

If you’re still looking for the perfect wrapping paper - or you’ve simply not got around to wrapping yet - we recommend these gorgeous burgundy wrapping papers or bags.

Argos Home Large Tartan Christmas Gift Bags - 4 Pack £5 at Argos Burgandy and rich greens pair well for a luxurious look in this tartan pattern John Lewis Trinket & Treasure Copper Flower Wrapping Paper, L4m £4 at John Lewis Copper and burgundy are a match made in heaven with this bestselling wrapping paper Ruspepa Red Kraft Paper Roll £14.99 at Amazon Plain burgandy is just as effective patterned paper. This colour is rich and luxurious.

Gift giving is arguably more special than receiving a gift yourself, which is why it’s always nice to go the extra mile with your wrapping and bring a smile to your loved one’s face. Will you be using burgundy paper to achieve this?