Gift-wrapping experts have called it - this is the colour you should be wrapping your presents with this Christmas to add a luxury flourish
It's easy to see why this colour is trending...
Gift givers listen up! Burgundy is the colour of the season when it comes to wrapping presents this Christmas.
Choosing your wrapping paper feels almost as special as selecting the gift itself. There is something special about opening a gift that someone has taken the care to choose some lovely gift-wrapping ideas.
Well, this year according to Next is the year of burgundy wrapping paper. This luxurious hue has already conquered our wardrobes, and now it is taking the wrapping world by storm. A gorgeous dark plum red, it’s easy to see why the colourway has become so popular.
Why is Burgandy trending?
We’ve seen burgundy everywhere this season. Rich dark reds have taken the interiors and fashion world and with cherry red set to dominate 2025, the red revival is going nowhere and has become a key part of Christmas decor trends this year.
‘When it comes to packaging and gift wrapping, there are some shades that always convey a sophisticated look, no matter what time of year. One of those tones is burgundy, which also just happens to be the colour of the season in fashion,' says Rachel Watkyn founder of Tiny Box Company.
'Burgundy is rich, and elegant and the aesthetic is both chic and timeless, and it goes well with simply everything, making it a clear choice for wrapping any gift,’
‘It conjures up images of winter scenes, mulled wine, spices and velvet,' says gift-wrapping expert Aoife Forbes, who has been collaborating with Next to share gift-wrapping tips. 'Burgundy almost feels like an elevated neutral at this time of year as it pairs well with most colours. It works so well with natural foliage and other jewel-like tones such as emerald green too.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
How to style burgandy wrapping paper
‘I love using burgundy kraft paper as a blank canvas and then adding crisp, white, grosgrain ribbon. It's such a timeless look. Add a sprig of holly, dark green foliage or brown pinecones and a touch of gold to add drama and luxe to any gift,’ says Aoife Forbes.
Despite being rich in colour, you can use burgundy like a blank canvas. Not only does it pair with most colours, but burgundy will add a luxury note to anything you pair it with.
‘It’s a bit more subdued from the brighter shades we’re used to seeing, making it perfect for high-end and luxury gifts,’ says Rachel from Tiny Box Company.
‘Choose a deep green ribbon to keep the festive vibe going - or go for a classic choice like gold or silver to really make your gift shine. Either way, you can’t really go wrong with this chic and elegant palette choice - so really it’s no surprise it’s a trending colour this winter.’
Shop burgandy wrapping paper
If you’re still looking for the perfect wrapping paper - or you’ve simply not got around to wrapping yet - we recommend these gorgeous burgundy wrapping papers or bags.
Burgandy and rich greens pair well for a luxurious look in this tartan pattern
Copper and burgundy are a match made in heaven with this bestselling wrapping paper
Gift giving is arguably more special than receiving a gift yourself, which is why it’s always nice to go the extra mile with your wrapping and bring a smile to your loved one’s face. Will you be using burgundy paper to achieve this?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Half Christmas trees are the space-saving trend perfect for your tiny living room - interior experts reveal how to style them at home
This type of tree may take up less space, but it certainly still makes an impact
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How often should you water your poinsettia? Former Royal gardener reveals the ideal watering schedule
Keep this festive plant looking its best this Christmas
By Katie Sims
-
How to choose a vacuum cleaner - 7 questions you should ask yourself before parting with your money
Everything you need to know to make an informed decision for you and your home
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Half Christmas trees are the space-saving trend perfect for your tiny living room - interior experts reveal how to style them at home
This type of tree may take up less space, but it certainly still makes an impact
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How often should you wash your decorative cushions and throws? It’s a lot more than you think, according to experts
It's OK to admit you've never washed them (we promise)
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Presenter Kirstie Allsopp reveals her top Christmas Day tip – calling it a 'complete game changer' for her family
Take the stress out of Christmas
By Rebecca Knight
-
TK Maxx is selling discounted Diptyque candles for £45 - here’s where you can scoop up the best deals if your local store is sold out
Snap up your favourite statement scents at a discounted price
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Bows are this festive season’s hottest trend – these are the 14 best Christmas bow ideas to elevate your Christmas decor
This Christmas trend is everywhere this festive season – and there are so many ways in which you can embrace it
By Sara Hesikova
-
Pinterest is predicting this bold colour will dominate homes in 2025 - why cherry red is worth paying attention to
We're obsessed with this rich, sultry shade
By Kezia Reynolds
-
4 energy-saving alternatives to traditional Christmas lights that will save money and create a dazzling display
You can still have a beautiful festive lights display without breaking the bank
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to make a house look more inviting - 8 ways to quickly boost your house’s appeal in time for Christmas
Make visitors feel welcome from the second they step foot on your property
By Vanessa Richmond