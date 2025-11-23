Victoria Beckham’s no-ornament Christmas tree nails the minimalux decorating trend we keep seeing in the most stylish celebrities' homes

If you’ve been wondering how the stars are styling their christmas trees, one trend in particular has been dominating A-list homes the past couple of years. It’s the minimalist, no-ornament tree, and no one is doing it better than Victoria Beckham.

We first spotted Victoria Beckham’s naked tree last year in her Dover Street store, and this year she’s bought it back once again with a subtle twist. Letting the tree do all the talking, the only embellishment to the greenery are soft, twinkling fairy lights, and green bows that blend into her foliage - and Victoria is not the only celebrity embracing this Christmas trend .

Stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston have all embraced the minimalist tree trend in previous years. And if you want to embrace this Christmas tree decorating idea, I’ve asked interior design experts how we can achieve the same effortless, luxe look as the rich and famous.

Why are no-ornament trees trending?

This year, we have seen a growing trend for luxury-style Christmas. From the Après-Ski trend to the traditional Ralph Lauren Christmas , we’ve seen more and more brands dropping decor designed to make our homes feel a little more luxurious this festive season. But according to celebs like Victoria Beckham, less is always more.

‘Celebrities often gravitate toward minimalist trees because they complement, rather than compete with their beautifully designed homes. When a space is already architecturally striking or curated to perfection, a pared-back tree allows the interior to shine,’ explains Lisa Hensby, founder and Creative Director of Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio .

‘It comes down to one thing: restraint. When you strip away heavy ornamentation, you start to appreciate the beauty of the tree’s architecture. The branch spacing, the soft shimmer of warm lights, the texture of the needles. Suddenly, the tree becomes a design piece rather than a backdrop for decorations.

‘Minimalism feels chic because it feels intentional. Every element has a purpose, and the simplicity is what makes the look feel elevated.’

This is exactly what Victoria Beckham does well. By opting for small, soft, warm lights, she is intentionally framing the beauty of her Christmas tree, rather than decorating it. This is again shown by her velvet green bows, which blend seamlessly into the tree, leaving the focus again on the greenery. And it is this intention that makes the tree look so effortlessly stylish.

How to get the look

‘The quality of your tree is integral to this look. If you’re opting for faux, high-end reusable options such as Balsam Hill’s Nordmann with its True Needle technology, are beautiful left lightly decorated or undecorated, thanks to its natural shape and beautifully nuanced shades of green. What's more, with concealed wiring and warm, evenly distributed lighting, the overall glow feels seamless,’ says Whinnie Williams, Interior Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill .

It’s true. To achieve this effortlessly polished look, we recommend investing in one of the best artificial Christmas trees . With all emphasis on foliage, the last thing you want is flimsy, sparse, plastic branches. Alternatively, you could also invest in a quality real tree for an authentic, real look. Lisa recommends opting for either a Nordmann Fir, Norway Spruce or Fraser Fir.

‘Choose a tree with great structure. Real or faux, go for one where the branch spacing is visible so the shape does most of the work. A slim tree can look just as stunning as a full one,’ she says.

‘Fluff the branches well. Spend time shaping them, especially when you are not using ornaments to hide gaps.

‘Layer your lighting. Two sets of lights work beautifully: one deep inside for depth and one loosely wrapped on the outside for gentle sparkle. Still minimal, still calm, but with lovely dimension.’

And if you're someone who isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to all ornaments, don’t worry, Whinnie says you can still make it work for a minimalist tree.

‘Whether it’s a single oversized bow or a nostalgic nod to the retro-tinsel revival (38% of people are using it this year!) One curated detail can add a little personality and fun - it is Christmas after all!’ she says.

Shop the look

Habitat Habitat 240 Gold Multifunction Led Christmas Tree Lights Was £16, now £14.40 at Argos For a minimalist tree, opt for warm lighting to create a cosy look that enhances the green of your tree. John Lewis John Lewis Giant Velvet Bow Was £12, now £3.60 at John Lewis A statement bow can finish the look off beautifully whilst adding a playful touch to your tree. John Lewis John Lewis Cotswold Potted Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, 7ft £580 at John Lewis This is Ideal Home's best-rated artifical Christmas tree. Our reviewer said it was one of the most realistic artificial Christmas trees she'd ever seen or touched.

‘Stripping back the decorations encourages a focus on form, texture, and light, highlighting the quality of the tree. It's this quiet confidence that gives a minimalist festive set-up a chic, editorial look,’ concludes Whinnie.

Would you try this stripped-back look this Christmas?