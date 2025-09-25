Are chair skirts really back in fashion? It seems this way as frilly, bold-patterned chairs have been popping into my line of sight every time I check out a brand’s new autumn/ winter collection. But is there a way to make this trend timeless, rather than dated?

One thing about 2025 is that the year has really championed retro home decor trends. And while some have a clear contemporary update, such as the primary colour paint trend, I’m left a little unsure about how chair skirts can be given the same modern touch.

But this time around, they're not all about the frills and flounce. I asked the experts how exactly to bring this seating idea to life in your home.

Why are chair skirts trending?

‘Skirted chairs have reemerged as a chic alternative to bare-legged seating that we've seen dominate for a while. With a move back to more traditional, homely and lived-in interiors, skirted dining chairs and dining benches speak to a desire for softness, texture and tailored detail to bring comfort, warmth and personality to the home,’ says Amanda Huber, Creative Director at The Dining Chair Company .

Typical chair skirts have a vintage, maximalist flair about them. But they can also be done in a more modern way with straight lines and neutral colourways, much like the sofa skirts trend that is currently popular on Instagram.

Chair skirts can work well in a neutral space. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Marden)

‘Once only really seen in bedrooms and at dressing tables, the skirted finish is now more ubiquitous,' adds Amber. Whilst we are seeing again the more traditional gathered skirts, we are also featuring straight kick and box pleat skirts, offering more streamlined silhouettes. Often with elevated fabrics leading the way forward, from crisp linens in muted tones with contrasting borders and trimmings and bold, eye-catching patterns.’

How to style chair skirts

The key to making this trend work lies in using tactile materials and clean lines. After that, the pattern is up to your preference. If you’re aiming for that nostalgic feeling, don't shy away from vintage patterns or colours. If you prefer a more minimalist and contemporary look, stick to earthy neutrals.

Short skirts can add a playful touch to your seating. (Image credit: The Dining Chair Company )

‘The key is to choose tactile fabrics such as linens, cottons or velvets in earthy neutrals, bold stripes or even florals and opting for clean-line frills or box-pleats. This will help to prevent your chosen upholstery piece from looking overly dated and keep it looking more sophisticated and timeless,’ Megan Holloway, Founder and Creative Director at Maro Home .

‘You then want to layer your skirted piece with furniture and accessories in modern finishes - with natural woods, stones and metallics adding texture and interest. By layering in more modern pieces, you'll ensure your final piece is timeless, classic and will stand the test of time.’

Shop the trend

John Lewis & Partners John Lewis X Sanderson Etheridge Pinetum Stripe Accent Chair, Cobalt Blue £849 at John Lewis The timeless ticking stripe paired with on-trend blue gives this chair a fresh, fun look. Daals Calliope Skirted Armchair, Cinnamon Velvet £299 at Daals Made from rich velevet material and available in this gorgeous brown hue, this skirted chair will add a sense of luxury to a room. Anthropologie Holland Slipcover Dining Chair £398 at Anthropology A shorter skirt can create a more playful and contemporary look for your seating ideas.

Have you been won over by the chair skirt trend? Or, do you think this vintage trend should stay in the history books?