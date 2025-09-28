William Morris prints take Dunelm’s cult snuggle chair to the next level – pick from three iconic patterns

We all know and love Dunelm's stunning and arguably iconic range of snuggle chairs. But, what If I told you that I’ve just discovered the best one yet - the William Morris Strawberry Thief Print Velvet Snuggle Chair (£799).

You’ll probably already be aware of the Dunelm snuggle chair after their striking Beatrice Snuggle Chair took the internet by storm. Meanwhile, William Morris prints have had a huge revival this year (not that his work has ever gone out of style), with a great variety of places around to buy William Morris homeware from.

While not exactly a brand-new item, the Dunelm William Morris chair is bang on trend right now. Pairing two icons, could this be the ‘it’ chair for autumn?

For a long time, the Dunelm Snuggle Chair was one of the best armchairs we’d ever laid eyes on. The bold and beautiful original chair frequently sells out, and the William Morris chair is a lesser-known design compared to the Beatrice, but is arguably a better fit for traditional homes.

William Morris prints are everywhere this year, with gorgeous homeware collections cropping up at high street brands such as Habitat and M&S. The timeless style suits any home, making it a popular choice for shoppers.

Having spotted the chair at Dunelm, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. Also available in Woodlands Weeds print and Blackthorn print, there are three different patterns to suit your preferences.

My favourite of the three designs has to be the Strawberry Thief print. One of William Morris’ most popular designs, it was created in 18981 after Morris witnessed a thrush taking strawberries from his garden at Kelmscott Manor. It’s an incredibly intricate design carefully embodying nature’s charm.

On the snuggle chair, this pattern works beautifully. It has oak feet for sturdy support and a touch of natural elegance, while the classic shape of the snuggle chair leans well into William Morris’ style.

Reviews do mention that the underside of the cushion is black and lacks the design, with one expressing disappointment considering how expensive the chair is. At £799, this snuggle chair is considerably more expensive than the standard Beatrice chair (which is £399), but if you love William Morris design, the chair is a statement piece you can invest in.

Not only that, Dunelm is also selling William Morris print sofas in the same pattern for £999, which I’d argue is not a bad price for a sofa.

Alternatively, Dunelm is also stocking the following William Morris homeware.

William Morris at Home Woodland Weeds Wool Rug From £379 at Dunelm Made from 100% wool and intricately handcrafted, this rug is a stunning addition to any home. It features a beautiful mix of plants, flowers and vines, symbolising William Morris' love for nature. William Morris Bird Pomegranate Lamp Shade £35 at Dunelm A lampshade is a great way to introduce pattern to your home without it feeling overwhelming. William Morris at Home Strawberry Thief Tassels Cushion £45 at Dunelm This stunning cushion will instantly give your sofa or bed an opulent touch. It's a statement piece without being intimidating.

What do you think about the Dunelm William Morris Snuggle Chair? Can you picture it in your home?