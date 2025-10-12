This stunning striped armchair has over a thousand five-star reviews singing its praises – you’ll never guess where it’s from

It’s not a secret that the Ideal Home team are suckers for a striped armchair, and I’ve just spotted one of the most affordable (with over a thousand five-star reviews to back it up) yet. Introducing Dusk’s Soho Armchair in chocolate stripe (£279) .

The striped upholstery trend has been gaining popularity for a few years now and shows no signs of slowing down. Stripes will always be a timeless pattern, so it’s unlikely these chairs will date, making a striped armchair a worthy home investment in my book.

If you’re looking to update your seating ideas this autumn, Dusk’s Soho Armchair in chocolate is an excellent choice. Its boxy, contemporary shape paired with its on-trend colourway makes this one of the most stylish chairs I’ve seen this year.

DUSK Soho Armchair - Chocolate Stripe £279 at Dusk I llove the modern, boxy shape of this chair. Paired with gold legs and stunning brown stripes, it looks very luxurious, too. Beatrice Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm I love the subtlety of Dusk's Soho Armchair, but if you are looking for a bolder statement, the cult Beatrice chair is a winner.

It wouldn’t be a piece about striped upholstery without mentioning Dunelm’s Beatrice Chair , which has certainly contributed to the boom in popularity of this style. Since it went viral a few years back, we’ve seen gorgeous versions emerge at all our favourite retailers, including Very’s stunning coastal striped chair .

Dusk’s Soho Armchair is a more modern, boxy shape, which I actually prefer to Dunelm’s chair. Its contemporary style suits more interior styles, while its chocolate pinstripes have a more subtle effect.

Chocolate brown hues have been one of the biggest colour trends this year, and right now, it is one of the most popular shades to use as a neutral. Brown tones are warm and cosy, giving you yet another reason to choose this chair as we head into the colder months.

However, this chair isn’t all looks and no substance; in fact, Dusk’s Soho collection is highly rated by customers, garnering more than 1,500 five-star reviews online.

‘I bought two of these chairs and they are great, easy to put together, they look exactly as they do online and really comfy!’ said one.

‘Perfect chair for my newly decorated lounge. I would definitely recommend this chair, firm but very comfortable. Love it! Perfect chair for my newly decorated lounge. I would definitely recommend this chair, firm but very comfortable. Love it!’ said another.

Dusk is an underrated brand, providing high-quality homeware at good prices. Take Dusk’s designer look lighting range , which is both incredibly stylish and super affordable. This armchair, priced at £279, is a great price - especially when you consider that it looks way more expensive than its price tag.

While I haven't tested out this armchair myself, I have some of Dusks rechargeable lighting, and recently I picked up their Stripe Knit Sofa Throw in taupe (was £30, now £17.30 ), and I can’t get over how soft and high-quality the material feels, so I do trust their products to be of great value.

The Dusk Soho Armchair in Chocolate Stripe is simply stunning, and an ideal choice if you want to add a contemporary yet timeless piece to your home. Are you as taken with it as I am?