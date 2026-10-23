Calling all Traitors fans! This Claudia Winkleman-inspired mouse Christmas decoration has gone viral – and it’s guaranteed to sell out
Add some mischievous magic to your tree
It’s no secret that everyone loves The Traitors. In fact, I’ll be the first to admit that I spend all year waiting for chaos to unfold at the round table. But now, the fun can continue long after the final airs, thanks to the launch of three Traitors-inspired mouse decorations.
Yep, you heard that right! You can get your hands on an array of traitorous mouse decorations this Christmas, with a fringed Claudia ‘Winklemouse’ leading the pack.
With trends like merrymaxxing proving popular, novelty Christmas decorations are having a real moment. And among them all, mouse decorations are the stars of the show.
First, John Lewis’ Harry Styles-inspired mouse was a sell out success, and now Anthropologie’s Traitors-inspired mice are the latest must-have ornament. These sweet felt creatures will add charm to your tree, while allowing you to pay homage to your favourite pop culture icons.
With a signature black fringe covering its eyes, this mouse has an uncanny resemblance to Claudia. And it’s even dressed the part, with a country-style herringbone coat thrown on and the all-important traitors scroll in hand.
Alongside many memorable moments, the Traitors is undeniably known for its Scottish-style interiors and fashion – so fans of the show will be pleased to see that the Claudia mouse embraces this with open arms.
When the decoration first hit the shops it immediately went viral – one TikTok showing off the mouse gained 200k views and over 18k likes. Unsurprisingly, this level of hype makes the Winklemouse a hot commodity. It’s already sold out from Selfridges, and stock levels are looking low elsewhere.
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However, the mouse is available to pre-order on Anthropologie, so be quick if you want to get your hands on one this festive season. Usually, items like this sell out immediately once the pre-order is lifted. So time is of the essence!
The mouse currently has an expected ship date of 2nd November; perfect timing to curb those Traitors blues after the final of the Celebrity Traitors airs on 30th October.
And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the brand has also launched two cloaked mice – with a plush velvet green cloak if you’re team traitors, and red if you’re routing for the faithfuls.
At £19 per mouse, these decorations aren’t cheap. But they’re well worth the investment for some seasonal fun.
Bring The Traitors home
Anthropologie isn’t the only retailer embracing The Traitors this year. These buys will make perfect gifts for fans of the show.
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Maddie Balcombe joined the Ideal Home team as Editorial Assistant in December 2024. Having always been a keen writer and reader, she graduated from Cardiff University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism, and a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism, in June 2024.
Maddie’s time at university cemented her interest in homeware and interior design; deciding how to decorate her new dorm room was a highlight of each year!
After her studies, Maddie kickstarted her career by freelancing for a number of women’s lifestyle magazines – including Woman&Home and Woman’s Weekly – before making the leap to interiors and joining the Ideal Home team full-time.