This £45 portable coffee brewer finally unlocked great coffee on the go for me – it's as good as my at-home machine and 100s of Amazon reviewers agree

Whether you're a seasoned camper or a good-weather hiker, a portable coffee brewer can go a long way to make your time in the great outdoors a little more enjoyable.

That's the idea behind OXO's new duo: the Manual Coffee Grinder (£38 at Amazon) and Rapid Brewer (£45, also at Amazon). Compact, lightweight and without fuss, this set should be able to help you make a quality cup of coffee without one of the best coffee machines, even when you're on the go.

I gave OXO's newest launchest to Ideal Home's resident walking and camping enthusiast editor Amy to test out for me to see if it can live up to the claim that it can help you make the 'perfect cup, anytime, anywhere, in 5 minutes or less'. Here's how she got on with it.

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OXO Rapid Brewer – Portable Manual Coffee Maker £45 at Amazon With a built-in stainless steel filter, this brewer can make you a concentrated coffee in very little time and has dishwasher safe parts for when you get home. OXO Brew Manual Coffee Grinder £38 at Amazon There are 40 adjustable grind settings with this affordable OXO buy. It holds up to 40g of beans too.

The brand most will associate with the portable coffee scene is Aeropress. We tried a whole host of them last year to see which came out on top with prices ranging from premium (around £150) to around the £30 mark.

OXO's new range is a similarly affordable one, with the set coming in under £85 and allowing you to grind and brew a coffee on the go.

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There are plenty of use cases for one of these brewers including for camping, hiking and mobile homes. Or for if you just want a low-effort at-home brewing system without having to invest in a coffee machine. For our tester Amy, the quality of the coffee she could make when out and about was important.

'The one (extremely privileged) downside of having a top-notch coffee machine at home, is that as soon as I leave my own home - and if I’m not anywhere near a barista coffee shop - the coffee quality plummets,' says Amy.

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'The OXO rapid brewer changes all that as it allows me to make my own fresh coffee anywhere, and thanks to the grinder,' she continues 'I can even grind fresh beans without even needing to be anywhere near an electrical socket.'

(Image credit: Future)

For Amy, this compact duo is therefore perfect for camping. As for how each is to use, Amy says that 'the grinder takes a little elbow grease to turn the handle and manually grind your beans, but, in my opinion, that effort just makes the final result taste better'.

The rapid brewer element, which has a capacity of 160ml, was also a hit with Amy.

'The rapid brewer can be used with hot or cold water, which is perfect if you don’t have the means to heat water. Plus a cold brew only takes five minutes of waiting before you can untwist the manual pump and extract your fresh coffee.'

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It's a thumbs-up from Amy for this affordable duo then, but she's not the only one who can see the bright side of this portable coffee maker. From 971 reviews, at the time of writing, this OXO brewer has a 4.5/5 score with many commenting on its portability and quality.

One reviewer said that it's an 'amazing way to make great tasting coffee reliably and easily'. You can't say fairer than that!