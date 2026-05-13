Don't waste your money on Aldi's bargain robot mower – this is the budget alternative that will make looking after your lawn effortless this summer

I love an Aldi special buy, my home includes many things I've snapped up from the middle aisle during a weekly shop. However, when I was considering recommending the new bargain Aldi robot mower to a friend, I was warned off it by Ideal Home's robot lawn mower tester, who recommended the budget Bosch VISIMOW at B&Q instead.

At Ideal Home, we've recently tested out a whole load of the best robot lawn mowers, and after gaining hands-on experience and interviewing a number of industry experts, we've learned a lot more about robot mowers since we first covered Aldi launching the Yard Force robot mower in 2025.

Initially, I was impressed by the bargain price of Aldi's option. At £199, Aldi's robot mower is one of the cheapest models on the market; it's even £92 cheaper than the same Yard Force robot mower model sold on Amazon for £291. However, while we haven't tested the Aldi mower, it was the product description that made our robot mower reviewer and Garden Editor Sophie King sceptical about how good a buy it actually was.

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She spotted lowdown in the product description that the Aldi robot mower uses a boundary wire, a feature that made her visibly shudder.

Sophie has tested all the latest robot lawn mowers at Ideal Home, and would personally never recommend choosing one with a boundary wire. A boundary wire is a physical cable you have to lay around the edge of your lawn to define the operating area for the robot lawn mower. They're part of why early robot mowers had a reputation for being quite a faff to set up.

'There definitely seems to be a shift away from robot mowers with boundary wires, with more and more brands releasing wire-free models that use GPS tracking and smart cameras to navigate a lawn,' explains Sophie. 'I've tested lots of robot lawn mowers without boundary wires, and they're so much simpler - setup is fuss-free, super simple, and a lot quicker than those that require wire installation.'

The Bosch VISIMOW in action (Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

If the low price is the most important factor to you and you're not bothered by the prospect of a wire installation, you can give the Aldi robot mower a go. However, if you're after something that's a tried and tested easy-to-set-up robot mower, Sophie recommends the Bosch VISIMOW, which she gave 4 out of 5 stars in her review. The Bosch VISMOW can be picked up for £354 at B&Q right now, so it's around £150 more expensive than Aldi's

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'For faff-free setup, the Bosch VISIMOW is well worth the extra £150 - it's ready at the press of three buttons, it gives grass a smooth cut, and its camera technology is so intelligent for the price,' Sophie explains.

The Bosch VISMOW is designed for smaller lawns up to 100m², while the Aldi one is suitable for lawns up to 400m². There isn't an app for it to connect to like more expensive mowers like the Eufy E15 that can map your lawn. However, it is quiet, compact and easy to set up for beginners testing the waters with a robot mower.

If you are looking for something a little more sophisticated, these are the two other boundary wire-free robot mowers we'd recommend.

Mammotion Mammotion YUKA Mini 2 1000 Robot Lawn Mower with LiDAR £999 at Amazon If you don't want to give up your lawn stripes, this is the robot mower for you. It has efficient mapping and mowing ability with great object avoidance.