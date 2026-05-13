Don't waste your money on Aldi's bargain robot mower – this is the budget alternative that will make looking after your lawn effortless this summer

Don't fall into the trap of a bargain buy

Rebecca Knight's avatar
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Aldi robot lawn mower on freshly cut grass.
(Image credit: Aldi)

I love an Aldi special buy, my home includes many things I've snapped up from the middle aisle during a weekly shop. However, when I was considering recommending the new bargain Aldi robot mower to a friend, I was warned off it by Ideal Home's robot lawn mower tester, who recommended the budget Bosch VISIMOW at B&Q instead.

At Ideal Home, we've recently tested out a whole load of the best robot lawn mowers, and after gaining hands-on experience and interviewing a number of industry experts, we've learned a lot more about robot mowers since we first covered Aldi launching the Yard Force robot mower in 2025.

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Sophie has tested all the latest robot lawn mowers at Ideal Home, and would personally never recommend choosing one with a boundary wire. A boundary wire is a physical cable you have to lay around the edge of your lawn to define the operating area for the robot lawn mower. They're part of why early robot mowers had a reputation for being quite a faff to set up.

'There definitely seems to be a shift away from robot mowers with boundary wires, with more and more brands releasing wire-free models that use GPS tracking and smart cameras to navigate a lawn,' explains Sophie. 'I've tested lots of robot lawn mowers without boundary wires, and they're so much simpler - setup is fuss-free, super simple, and a lot quicker than those that require wire installation.'

Bosch VISIMOW18V-100 Robot Lawn Mower mowing grass lawn

The Bosch VISIMOW in action

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

If the low price is the most important factor to you and you're not bothered by the prospect of a wire installation, you can give the Aldi robot mower a go. However, if you're after something that's a tried and tested easy-to-set-up robot mower, Sophie recommends the Bosch VISIMOW, which she gave 4 out of 5 stars in her review. The Bosch VISMOW can be picked up for £354 at B&Q right now, so it's around £150 more expensive than Aldi's

'For faff-free setup, the Bosch VISIMOW is well worth the extra £150 - it's ready at the press of three buttons, it gives grass a smooth cut, and its camera technology is so intelligent for the price,' Sophie explains.

The Bosch VISMOW is designed for smaller lawns up to 100m², while the Aldi one is suitable for lawns up to 400m². There isn't an app for it to connect to like more expensive mowers like the Eufy E15 that can map your lawn. However, it is quiet, compact and easy to set up for beginners testing the waters with a robot mower.

If you are looking for something a little more sophisticated, these are the two other boundary wire-free robot mowers we'd recommend.

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.