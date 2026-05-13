This week, Habitat shared with Ideal Home that the brand’s made-to-order sofa service is being paused until further notice. This means that popular Habitat sofas such as Hendricks and Fenner have been pulled from the site and made unavailable – and it’s not yet known when the situation will be resolved.

Habitat launched its made-to-order sofas last May. As part of the launch, the brand introduced new sofa styles and a number of Habitat's existing bestsellers became made-to-order, such as the aforementioned Hendricks, which used to be included in our guide to best sofas as our pick for the best value sofa. Habitat has paused the made-to-order sofa service because its furniture supplier entered administration this March.

All the affected customers who had placed orders for made-to-order sofas were contacted as soon as Habitat learned of the news. The brand reports that they’ve apologised to the customers, offering a refund alongside a gesture of goodwill.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Fortunately, Habitat also offers a range of ready-made sofas which are still available, and some of them are even more popular than the made-to-order styles. This includes one of our favourite sofas - and the best budget sofa from our guide - which is the bestselling Julien sofa.

But if you’ve had your eye on one of the Habitat made-to-order styles, I found the best ready-made alternatives you can invest in instead. And most of them are currently available with 20% off when you apply code FURN20 at checkout.

Habitat Hendricks made-to-order sofa The Hendricks sofa is one of Habitat's moc iconic and instantly recognisable sofas. Boasting a midcentury modern-inspired look, the sofa comes with very generous armrests. Habitat Jacob Velvet 3 Seater Sofa Was £700 Now £560 at Habitat Habitat's Jacob sofa features a similarly angular, midcentury-style design to the Hendricks. It's also elevated off the floor, set on slim legs. And while the armrests are not as wide as the Hendricks, it comes with a set of bolster cushions which make up for it. Habitat Fenner made-to-order sofa Similar to the Hendricks, the Fenner is also known for its midcentury look, but it comes with much slimmer arms and a more textural button back. Habitat Kleo Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Was £650 Now £520 at Habitat The Kleo is a great alternative both for the Fenner and the Hendricks as they are in many ways similar. It comes with a removable button-through seat cushion similar to Fenner's and even has two additional scatter cushions for extra comfort. Habitat Aston made-to-order sofa Featuring a Scandi-inspired aesthetic, the Aston was one of the brand's recent additions to the range which coincided with the launch of the made-to-order service. It's most notablefor the fully exposed legs. Habitat Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa £550 at Habitat The Myra sofa launched only earlier this year but as soon as I saw it, I was impressed with both its stylish look and affordable price point. It takes the 'exposed look' of the Aston even further by exposing the entire base and I love it. Habitat Wynn made-to-order sofa The Wynn sofa is as pillowy and squishy as it looks which is exactly what it's become loved for. It even extends the pillowy look to its armrests. Habitat Willow Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Was £700 Now £560 at Habitat If a pillowy look and feel is what you look for in a sofa then the Willow sofa won't disappoint you. Just like the Wynn, the Willow comes with removable back and seat cushions. It's only available in one colourway but it's a very timeless and neutral one at least. Habitat Lars made-to-order sofa Habitat's Lars made-to-order sofa is a more modern take on the Scandi look. It's chunky in the best way possible with levelled arm and backrests. Habitat Kristen Fabric 3 Seater Sofa Was £650 Now £520 at Habitat The Kristen sofa boasts a similarly chunky look to the Lars with an additional quilted finish and a slightly more on-trend curved sofa design.

If you had your heart set on something made-to-order for your living room sofa ideas, we'll keep you up to date with the situation and any good value alternative we recommend on the high street.

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