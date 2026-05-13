Habitat has pulled its made-to-order sofas until further notice – but I've found alternatives for their 5 most popular styles, including the Hendricks sofa
The made-to-order sofa section is currently unavailable but Habitat's got plenty of stylish ready-made sofas to choose from
This week, Habitat shared with Ideal Home that the brand’s made-to-order sofa service is being paused until further notice. This means that popular Habitat sofas such as Hendricks and Fenner have been pulled from the site and made unavailable – and it’s not yet known when the situation will be resolved.
Habitat launched its made-to-order sofas last May. As part of the launch, the brand introduced new sofa styles and a number of Habitat's existing bestsellers became made-to-order, such as the aforementioned Hendricks, which used to be included in our guide to best sofas as our pick for the best value sofa. Habitat has paused the made-to-order sofa service because its furniture supplier entered administration this March.
All the affected customers who had placed orders for made-to-order sofas were contacted as soon as Habitat learned of the news. The brand reports that they’ve apologised to the customers, offering a refund alongside a gesture of goodwill.
Fortunately, Habitat also offers a range of ready-made sofas which are still available, and some of them are even more popular than the made-to-order styles. This includes one of our favourite sofas - and the best budget sofa from our guide - which is the bestselling Julien sofa.
But if you’ve had your eye on one of the Habitat made-to-order styles, I found the best ready-made alternatives you can invest in instead. And most of them are currently available with 20% off when you apply code FURN20 at checkout.
The Hendricks sofa is one of Habitat's moc iconic and instantly recognisable sofas. Boasting a midcentury modern-inspired look, the sofa comes with very generous armrests.
Similar to the Hendricks, the Fenner is also known for its midcentury look, but it comes with much slimmer arms and a more textural button back.
Featuring a Scandi-inspired aesthetic, the Aston was one of the brand's recent additions to the range which coincided with the launch of the made-to-order service. It's most notablefor the fully exposed legs.
The Wynn sofa is as pillowy and squishy as it looks which is exactly what it's become loved for. It even extends the pillowy look to its armrests.
If a pillowy look and feel is what you look for in a sofa then the Willow sofa won't disappoint you. Just like the Wynn, the Willow comes with removable back and seat cushions. It's only available in one colourway but it's a very timeless and neutral one at least.
Habitat's Lars made-to-order sofa is a more modern take on the Scandi look. It's chunky in the best way possible with levelled arm and backrests.
The Kristen sofa boasts a similarly chunky look to the Lars with an additional quilted finish and a slightly more on-trend curved sofa design.
If you had your heart set on something made-to-order for your living room sofa ideas, we'll keep you up to date with the situation and any good value alternative we recommend on the high street.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.