The 4 trending shades of green you need to know about this summer – and how to style them like a pro in your home

Summer 2024 is the summer of green. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. There may have been a few other colour micro trends but the season has been firmly dominated by a handful of very specific green shades, each of which has found its way into the world of interiors.

The four green colour and paint trends in question? It all started with sage green before olive green was declared as the colour of the summer back in April. Then as singer Charli XCX’s album Brat dropped this June, everyone quickly got obsessed with the punchy green seen on the cover of the album, now known as ‘brat green’. Most recently, we’ve been seeing pistachio green everywhere this month, especially on social media where it’s been trending all of this week.

With the rising popularity of biophilic design ideas and bringing the outside in in the past few years, green has become a go-to colour choice for many homeowners. But while jewel emerald greens and dark forest greens have thrived in the past, there are new trendy green shades on the block now.

‘Green is a brilliant all-rounder,’ says Stephanie King, content and creative lead at Dulux. ‘As it sits in the middle of the colour spectrum, it’s got something of everything that makes it a less polarising or “safer” choice for most people. It’s also a colour found abundantly in nature, it’s familiar, comforting and grounding. Surrounding ourselves in life-giving, biophilic greens that remind us of nature outside our four walls can look to remedy that feeling of unease and instead promote a sense of wellbeing, calm and tranquillity.’

And the now favoured green tones are no different – so let’s meet them, see which is the right green for you and how to best style them in your home.

Sage green

Sage green is defined by its muted nature and grey undertones which in turn makes it almost as neutral as grey or beige.

‘Sage green is the OG of the green world. Its muted, grey tones give off “timeless” as the overall vibe so it’s the perfect choice where you want classic and sophisticated mixed with modern to create a lasting look for a good while,’ Stephanie says.

Tash Bradley, Lick’s director of interior design and colour psychologist, adds, ‘Sage green or, Green 02 as we say at Lick, is our most popular colour, and due to its versatile possibilities, we aren’t surprised! People are often drawn to sage green as it’s the colour of the outdoors, which has the relaxing and wonderful effects of being surrounded by nature.’

How to style sage green in your home?

Sage green is the perfect choice for any green bedroom ideas – or any other spaces where you want to promote a calming atmosphere.

‘Sage green works beautifully in living rooms or bedrooms where a serene and peaceful atmosphere is desired,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It pairs beautifully with soft neutrals like beige or cream, as well as dusky pinks and gold accents. For sage green, lean into natural textures like linen, wood, and rattan, complemented by soft lighting and minimalistic decor.’

Brat green

As already discussed, the ‘brat green’ trend can be fully credited to singer Charli XCX and her album cover which is covered in this vibrant shade with the title Brat written across in black letters.

‘Brat green is a saturated, vivid shade of green that exudes playfulness,’ says Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed. ‘It's typically a bright, almost neon green with a slight yellow undertone, giving it a bold and eye-catching appearance.’

Stephanie adds, ‘Brat green is a bright, statement colour which takes us back to the 90s, where one of the most desired colour combinations was a zesty, nostalgic lime green paired with pops of orange and hot pink. Its unapologetic, hit-you-between-the-eyes tone gave us all a burst of fresh, youthful energy at a time we were all yearning for long-awaited summer weather.’

How to incorporate brat green in your home?

Out of all of the green shades, brat green is the one we recommend to be careful with as it can go very wrong very quickly. Instead of covering whole rooms or even walls in this bold shade, experts advise opting for smaller accents.

‘Brat green should be used in moderation, due to its boldness. Consider the colour for small focal points like shelving or alcoves rather than all over walls. Though brat green can offer a bold look within the home, it may be harsh in some rooms. I would always advise against using overly saturated shades such as brat green in a bedroom, as this is where you want to be able to relax and this shade can often prevent that. Creating a relaxing environment is important when decorating a bedroom, so be sure to opt for colours which aren’t overstimulating,’ Michael says.

When styling the brat green shade, you could embrace the entire aesthetic of the ‘brat girl’ that is linked to it, too. ‘Neon lights, quirky artwork, contemporary gadgets and nostalgic trinkets, a blend of vintage and futuristic furniture, and an energising and playful colour palette are all very brat girl coded,’ Tash says.

Pistachio green

Similarly to sage green, pistachio green, too, is a muted shade of green. But it is a bit more fresh and lively – as well as youthful. All of which sounds perfect for a summer aesthetic so we’re not surprised it is enjoying much popularity at the moment.

‘Pistachio has a strong yellow undertone to it. This tone of green sits on the warmer side of the family. It’s also lighter in tone, therefore it has a certain freshness to it that can have positive associations with spring and new beginnings. With these properties in mind, Pistachio has excellent versatility being a strong, warm yet fresh, youthful green,’ Stephanie explains.

How to use pistachio green in your home?

‘Pistachio green paint colours for living rooms appear soft and spring-like, especially when matched with fresh white paint on ceilings and covings,’ suggests Tobie Lewis, paint and interior expert from Valspar Paint. ‘Pairing a pistachio green paint with linen, bamboo, and wood furnishings creates a bright yet comforting atmosphere for all of your family and guests to relax in.’

But pistachio green can be used beyond green living room ideas as it is a very versatile and uplifting shade. ‘Pistachio green is ideal for kitchens or bathrooms, bringing a fresh, lively feel. Pistachio green complements light wood tones, crisp whites, and pastel colours like lavender or peach. It shines in spaces with clean lines, mid-century modern furniture, and pops of metallic accents,’ Sam says.

Olive green

The olive green trend is perhaps the most grown-up and sophisticated of the bunch, coming into prominence at the end of this spring and beginning of the summer.

‘Olive green is a more sophisticated shade than the popular greens from previous years such as leaf greens. This shade is a rich, smokey green with yellow and brown undertones. It has a natural, earthy feel, often associated with the outdoors,’ Michael explains.

How to work olive green into your home?

‘Olive green is perfect for studies or dining rooms, creating a cosy and grounded environment. It harmonises well with deep browns, rich burgundy, and metallics like brass or copper. Olive green can be styled with vintage or rustic elements, warm wood, and leather for a cosy, sophisticated ambiance,’ Sam says.

But if you want to opt for an earthy and grounding kitchen or living room colour scheme, then olive green can be the perfect choice in these spaces, too.

‘Olive greens will help to give depth and warmth to a space while making the space feel inviting. The deep tones blend effortlessly with wooden surfaces and neutral tile flooring too. Gold or brass fittings such as taps, and door handles can be added to complete that laidback luxury feel that many of us try to achieve in our kitchens,’ Tobie at Valspar says.

One paint idea we’ve been seeing over and over again done with olive green is covering just the ceiling with it and painting the walls either in white or a lighter neutral colour. ‘If you aren’t feeling quite as brave, then perhaps consider it just on the ceiling and slightly bring it down onto the wall, giving the same effect,’ Sophie says.

We all have our favourites at the Ideal Home office - but which one is the right summery green for you?