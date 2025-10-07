The cosy season has officially begun – and if you’re looking to add some warm, cosy and autumnal touches to your space, colour is one of the best ways to do this. Perhaps that’s why Farrow & Ball’s Marmelo paint shade was a breakout term on Google a few weeks ago, with searches for the colour rising by more than 5000%. But since it is a colour that’s a bit out there, I’ve asked the experts how to use the Farrow & Ball Marmelo paint shade.

This latest paint trend is a deep, earthy shade of orange matching the shade of autumn leaves or quince which it’s named after. ‘Marmelo, named after the quince that inspired marmalade, is one of my favourite new colours,’ says Joa Studholme, colour curator at Farrow & Ball. ‘Who could fail to be comforted by that familiar orange reminiscent of warm, buttered toast and conversations around the breakfast table?’

Ever since Farrow & Ball launched 12 new shades earlier this year, the buzz has been largely about the soft, neutral Scallop shade. But perhaps due to the change of seasons, Farrow & Ball’s Marmelo colour - also part of the latest drop - has been enjoying a lot more popularity lately.

‘Marmelo is a burnt orange toffee colour that was inspired by the colour of quince,’ says Michael Rolland, managing director of The Paint Shed, a Farrow & Ball stockist. ‘It’s a really beautiful syrupy, earthy colour that feels grounded and autumnal. As we move into autumn, people naturally gravitate towards orange shades, and Marmelo is the perfect gateway thanks to its brown undertone, which reduces its “noise” and consumers’ fear of anything too brash or garish.’

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

What rooms to use Marmelo in – and how

Marmelo can be used pretty much in any room of the house but it makes an especially lovely hallway or kitchen colour scheme. Vibrant colours like orange or yellow make for a great hallway colour idea, which is why another one of Farrow & Ball’s orange shades, Charlotte’s Locks, has been one of the most popular Farrow & Ball hallway shades lately. But Marmelo with its earthy undertones makes an orange hallway or kitchen even more accessible.

‘Where you use Marmelo depends on the style you want at home. In the kitchen, it suits a retro 70s look, so pair it with vintage statement finds and bold colour blocking. I’d suggest taking Marmelo onto the cabinetry and setting it against a warmer neutral wall shade,’ Michael says.

Lastly, a living room covered in Marmelo will also look incredibly cosy and warm. ‘In the living room, paired with other burnt oranges, reds and charcoals, the palette opens up design options like Moroccan influences or a more eclectic, country-home feel. For this look, try taking Marmelo across all four walls, with a lighter contrasting ceiling, and then bring in the warmer tones and charcoals through furniture, artwork, fixtures and rugs,’ Michael advises.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

What shades to use with Marmelo

As Marmelo is a statement shade, it looks great paired with neutral shades, such as the super popular Farrow & Ball Scallop.

‘Marmelo is a bold, poached quince,’ says Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. ‘Try using on your walls with the incredibly flexible Scallop as a trim or ceiling colour.’

Alternatively, you can really lean into the autumnal colour palette - which will look just as stylish throughout the seasons though - and pair it with red shades, as already mentioned. ‘For a more autumnal, forest-inspired feel, shades like Eating Room Red or Book Room Red are perfect for bringing a warm glow. This shade combination, in particular, is perfect for reminiscing on everything earthy, cosy, and charming,’ Michael says.

What to pair with Marmelo

Are you considering using Farrow & Ball’s Marmelo in your home?