If this year has shown us anything, it's that experimenting with bold, bright colour schemes can pay off. From colour capping to pattern clashing, maximalist decor ideas have certainly had their moment. But, amidst all the colour, there is still an undeniable appetite for the perfect neutral shade.

Neutral colours are great for those who like to work from a blank canvas. Whether you layer neutral textiles in the bedroom or embrace neutral living room ideas, these shades provide a perfect backdrop for styling with accent colours and interesting accessories. However, the traditional shades of beige, grey and off-white seem less in demand this year, as all eyes are falling on mocha as the new neutral in the 2025 colour palette.

Is mocha the new neutral?

You might remember that mocha was crowned Pantone’s colour of the year for 2025. It’s an earthy, warming and soft shade of brown that has finally come into its own as the ultimate neutral tone for these cold, winter months.

‘Mocha has become the neutral of the moment because it strikes that perfect balance between warmth and sophistication,’ explains Josh Branigan, a furniture and home interiors expert at Cuckooland. ‘After years of cool greys dominating our homes, we’re craving something richer and more comforting, a colour that feels grounded and familiar.’

These cooler tones of grey, beige and white that typically spring to mind at the thought of ‘neutral’ shades have been on the way out for a while. In fact, Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home’s Content Editor, predicted that brown and green would be the shades set to replace beige in 2025, because of their warming and earthy properties.

While beige was once loved for its ability to add warmth to any room, mocha now does the next best thing. It keeps the space feeling inviting and comforting, while also adding a sense of depth and character. And, this dynamic energy and versatility is what cements it as the perfect neutral. ‘Mocha is a soft anchor that ties everything together,’ agrees Rohan Blacker, founder of Schplendid, ‘it’s reassuringly confident and wonderfully adaptable.’

‘Mocha has emerged as the new go-to neutral because it delivers a sense of warmth and depth that traditional neutrals like black, white, and grey can lack,’ adds Rebecca Proctor, creative director at MacKenzie-Childs. ‘It’s the perfect modern neutral: rich but understated, elegant yet approachable.’

How to use mocha as a neutral shade

‘Unlike flat taupes or sterile greys, mocha has movement and tone,’ explains Josh. ‘It changes with the light, shifting from milky and mellow in the morning to deep and dramatic by evening. That’s what gives it real character as a neutral.’ But, unlocking these properties all depends on how the shade is styled.

As these tones act as a backdrop for bolder colours, it’s natural to think that coating your walls with your chosen neutral is the best way to use it. But, there is so much more to styling a neutral as rich as mocha than first meets the eye.

1. Establish warm foundations

‘The trick with mocha is balance,’ explains Rohan. ‘Let it do what it does best: ground the room, then elevate it.’ To do this, drench your walls in mocha to cement a rich base, before adding soft wooden accents to keep the space feeling natural and light. Or for a more considered approach, let one statement piece anchor your scheme.

Whether you opt for a brown velvet sofa, or a tactile boucle rug, it will naturally ground the space and give you an easy base to build upon through layering and thoughtful styling. ‘Pair mocha with natural materials wherever possible,’ says Josh. ‘Think oak, linen, jute and ceramic to help bring out its earthy undertones and keep the look effortlessly grounded.’

2. Add subtle contrast

‘As a rich neutral, mocha pairs effortlessly with both warm and cool palettes. Its versatility means it can adapt beautifully to changing seasons and moods,’ explains Rebecca. So, don’t be afraid to experiment with colour pairings.

To keep the look warm, layer tones of caramel and burnt orange with accents of gold and brushed brass. Or, for a cooler spin, try a touch of soft green or stone. ‘Don’t be afraid to mix in subtle contrast,’ says Josh. ‘Mocha is one of those colours that plays well with others. It grounds soft whites, balances bolder tones and enhances natural textures.’

3. Play with texture

Texture is important to stop neutral looks from falling flat, and a shade as versatile as mocha really benefits from tactile qualities. ‘Mocha really comes to life when paired with texture,’ says Rebecca. ‘Combine matte ceramics, natural linens, and tactile patterns to create a look that feels both inviting and elevated.’

And, if you’re working mocha furniture into your space, remember to consider the treatment. Inviting, luxe-look fabrics like velvet lend themselves beautifully to earthy shades, especially when paired with light linen throws or accents of stone.

4. Remember the finish touches

Like with any scheme, accessories can make or break the final look. Remember that mocha thrives with warm and sumptuous accents. ‘Lighting is key. Under warm, low lighting, mocha feels cosy and cocooning,’ says Josh – so the more lamps, the better.

To really elevate the style, incorporate brushed brass accents to let the light dance around the space.

Will mocha become the new neutral in your home?