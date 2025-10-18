Finally, cookware that’s as organised as it is Instagram-worthy – and they mean you'll save up to £495
Matching pans, clever storage, and non-toxic finishes mean your kitchen looks as good as it cooks
If your kitchen cupboards are made up of a mismatch of various pots and pans with the odd mystery lid floating around, then you might want to pay attention (I know I did!) because cult cookware brand Our Place might just have your next obsession.
The brand, top of our guide to the best non-stick frying pans and best known for the viral Always Pan, has launched the new Our Place Essentials Collection, a line of non-toxic, nonstick cookware that’s made to look as good as it cooks. Plus, you make huge savings compared to buying the pieces individually.
The range is made up of four sets, from an 8-piece frying pan trio to a 21-piece cookware-and-bakeware bundle, follow the brand's tradition of giving their cookware new and exciting colourways by having these each available in four stylish colours (Blue Salt, Char, Terracotta, and Cream), giving you a co-ordination Instagram would be jealous of.
And while this cookware is good-looking enough to live on your hob (my Sage Green Perfect Pot sits in pride of place on mine), it might just inch ahead of most of the other best saucepan sets around thanks to it being surprisingly organised behind closed doors.
The sets all come with a modular storage system made from recycled plastic, helping you keep lids and pans neatly in place, while saving you from that otherwise inevitable cupboard avalanche every time you reach for a saucepan.
The Our Place Essentials Collections
Each pan features the brand’s Thermakind ceramic nonstick coating, which means they're free from forever chemicals and have a super-slick surface that lets food slide right off and makes cleaning up blissfully easy.
The whole lot is oven-safe up to 230°C and all the pieces are suitable across all types of oven, even if you have a temperamental induction stove like myself, proven by it's crowning of 'best frying pan for induction hobs' in our guide.
If you're kitting out a first kitchen or have been itching to replace your bric-a-brac-esque selection of cookware with something a little more cohesive and storage-friendly, the Essentials Collection is definitely worth a look.
