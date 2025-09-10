The iconic mixing bowl from the Bake Off tent has been given a Halloween makeover – it's already sold out twice, but is back in stock
Blink and you might miss it
Heritage British kitchenware brand Mason Cash has released a new mixing bowl to mark the cosiest time of the year and it's selling out fast. The Mason Cash Pumpkin Mixing Bowl is available to buy now for £39.99 via Amazon and is adorned with an embossed harvest themed pattern which is perfect for Halloween baking and beyond.
Eagle-eyed viewers of the latest series of The Great British Bake Off might just recognise this bowl, which features heavily in the tent in various colours and designs, as well as being Mary Berry's bakeware item of choice. Here's a closer look at this limited edition autumnal version.
The previous two releases of this bowl in recent weeks have sold out extremely quickly, with the rich orange glaze on this product clearly proving popular with fans of the brand.
As well as being tailor made for a Halloween themed tableware display, I can attest that the practical elements of this bowl make it a seriously worthwhile buy too.
The four litre size of this bowl lends it to jobs far beyond mixing cake batter – it's ideal for bread dough and cooking too. I use it almost everyday to combine ingredients for dinnertime recipes, though my own version isn't quite as festive, as I have the version made in collaboration with Fortnum and & Mason (£45.00).
Though these bowls are pricey, the earthenware material makes them particularly long lasting and the dishwasher-safe design cleans like a dream. Multiple members of the Ideal Home team have even inherited them through generations of their family.
If you're not that big on celebrating all things autumnal, there are so many alternative Mason Cash bowls to choose from. Here's a selection of my favourite designs.
Will you be celebrating the beginning of autumn with one of these bowls? Or do you have your own Bake Off favourites at home already?
