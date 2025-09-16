Joseph Joseph has the answer to a messy fridge and lack of wine storage – it's just what I needed for a September reset

There's always something satisfying about entering September armed with a long list of household to-do's and top of mine is the dreaded fridge organisation.

Organising a fridge is a less-than-exciting task that, for me, usually involves chucking away out-of-date food and washing the shelves. However, I've decided that this September is the right time for a full-blown reorganisation. As always, Joseph Joseph has the answer. Their range of FridgeStore solutions means that your fridge can be as organised as the rest of your kitchen storage, with dedicated spots for every type of produce.

The wine storage was the product that initially caught my eye, as alongside milk and filtered water, I never have space for wine bottles in my fridge door. Fed up with them rattling around on the shelf, this Joseph Joseph under-shelf wine storage is about to be a game-changer.

Fridgestore™ Under-Shelf Collapsible Bottle Holder £14 at Joseph Joseph UK There's so much wasted space under each shelf in a fridge and this storage solution makes the most of it instead of wasting space resting a wine bottle on the bottom. I love that it's collapsible too for the unlikely event you don't have a bottle to store.

Unless you're an extremely tidy person, a fridge never stays organised for very long. I often have the best intentions when it comes to doing the food shop and take the time to clear out and reorganise produce into categories, but once daily life takes hold, it's game over.

So, building in ways to keep these specific zones in place is my next step. I've taken inspiration from my parents here, who use clear acrylic pull-out drawers to store condiments in, so nothing gets forgotten about at the back of the shelf.

The FridgeStore collection from Joseph Joseph offers this and more. The wine and can holders are perfect for keeping drinks from rolling around in your fridge or taking up precious door space, not to mention incredibly visually satisfying when you have a well-stocked selection of cold cans of drink.

However, the rest of the collection is just as innovative. Under-shelf drawers and storage bins mean that you can essentially double the amount of fridge space, making the most of otherwise unused space immediately under each shelf. Adding different drawers for specific items will mean that you know exactly where each ingredient lives, making unpacking shopping and cooking super straightforward.



'Let’s be real—the fridge is a moving part in my household. I’m pretty sure it gets opened about 150 times a day! To keep the chaos at bay, I’ve set up two baskets: one for dairy and one for the kids’ snacks. There’s a dedicated shelf for meats and dinners, an “Eat Me First” shelf & fruits (no pressure!), and a veggie tray. The rest… grab and go!' explains Laura Haddy, APDO member and founder of Clear The Chaos Ltd.

Here are the other Joseph Joseph fridge storage solutions that I have my eye on ready for a mammoth month of organising my home.

Which item is first on your shopping list for your fridge revamp?